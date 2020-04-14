Two residents at the Bills Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City have died due to COVID-19 as more residents and employees at the facility test positive for the virus.
The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) announced Tuesday that since the first reported cases of COVID-19 on April 8 at the Bills Nichols State Veterans Home, an additional 25 residents and 18 staff members have tested positive.
The two residents that died after testing positive were ages 89 and 99. Both residents also had multiple comorbidities, ADVA said.
“We want to assure the families of those veterans entrusted in our care, and to the communities, that our professional and dedicated staff at the state veterans homes are following all necessary precautionary measures to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus by screening and testing residents and employees of the COVID-19 virus,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis.
Two employees of the William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette have also tested positive, ADVA said.
Residents who test positive for the virus are moved to isolations areas inside the homes for further care and treatment. Home employees who exhibit symptoms of the virus are not allowed to enter the facility, ADVA said.
Enterprise was designated as the fifth site for an Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Home — the Southeast Alabama Veterans Home — in early January. The project is expected to employ an estimated 250 workers, house up to 175 residents and be about a $60 million-$65 million project with the facility totaling about 182,000 square feet. It is planned just north of town between highways 167 and 84.
