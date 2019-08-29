Those traveling in and out of Fort Rucker over the Labor Day holiday weekend should expect a few gate closures.

According to a release from the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker, both the Faulkner and Newton gates will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Both gates will be closed Aug. 30 to Sept. 2. Normal operating hours will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Lyster Army Health Clinic’s primary care, laboratory, pharmacy and specialty services will provide limited appointments until noon on Friday, Aug. 30. All patient services will be closed in the afternoon.

The clinic will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2.

