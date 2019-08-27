Two injured in Monday shooting

On Aug. 26 at 6:15 p.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to a shooting in the 3900 Block of Rucker Blvd. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect exited a vehicle in front of the victim’s home and fired a single shotgun round, striking two victims in the legs and abdomen. The suspect fled the scene occupying a red SUV.
One victim was treated and released from the hospital and the other victim is still receiving medical care. This is an active investigation.
The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) requests that anyone with additional information regarding this crime to contact the Enterprise Police Department at 334-347-2222 or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
