WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. Department of Labor last weeky awarded The HIRE Vets Medallion to 11 job creators from Alabama for recruiting, employing and retaining America’s veterans. The 427 nationwide award recipients hired more than 52,000 veterans since 2017.
The awards were presented at a ceremony hosted by Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia at the Department’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. Job creators from Alabama were recognized for their commitment to veterans and their families.
“The recipients of the 2019 HIRE Vets Medallion Awards demonstrated a commitment to hiring veterans and helping them to develop meaningful, long-term careers,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia. “From small-town businesses to Fortune 500 companies, these employers understand that veterans are uniquely qualified and dedicated employees who make significant contributions in the workplace.”
The following local job creators were recognized for the Platinum Level Award:
Navigator Development Group Inc. of Enterprise.
In 2017, President Donald J. Trump signed the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) of 2017. In 2018, the Department conducted a Program Demonstration and recognized 239 employers in anticipation of the official program’s launch in 2019.
Learn more about the HIRE Vets Medallion recipients, which include small businesses, community-based nonprofits, and national corporations.
Recipients of the 2019 HIRE Vets Medallion Awards attested to meeting the rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; and/or compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans.
Applications for the 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Program will open to employers on January 31, 2020. For more information about the HIRE Vets Medallion, or assistance with applying, please visit www.HireVets.gov.
The mission of the Department of Labor is to foster, promote, and develop the welfare of the wage earners, job seekers, and retirees of the United States; improve working conditions; advance opportunities for profitable employment; and assure work-related benefits and rights.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.