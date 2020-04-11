At some point, COVID-19 will release its grip on the United States and the country will begin to get back to business — whatever that means or looks like.
There is no question drastic measures were required to fight the pandemic. The closure of “non-essential” businesses, schools, public buildings and the social distancing guidelines have, indeed, “flattened the curve” in most places and prevented health care providers from being overrun.
Even with the shelter-in-place orders in effect through at least the rest of this month, experts say Alabama is still a week or more away from its peak of COVID-19.
What will the economy look like on the other side of this crisis? Just the uncertainty of that picture indicates it will be a long climb back to “normal.”
An example of that came during the work session of last Tuesday’s Enterprise City Council meeting. Louis Cardinal of Thornton Farish, Inc., in Montgomery is the city’s financial advisor on bond issues. He gave an overview on the market and recommended the council prioritize its major projects it wants to borrow money for and be ready to move quickly when conditions improve.
He started his comments with two words: “Strange times.”
“As you may know, rates moved up almost 100 basis points — 1 percentage point — several weeks ago,” Cardinal said. “Now we’re back to 50 basis points, or a half. So things are stabilizing.
“This is not unlike what happened in 08 and 09 when rates spiked initially for several months and then stabilized back down. We don’t know where we’ll be in two months. We’re still going through price discovery in the market, finding out what paper folks are willing to pay for and at what levels. That will continue to go on. There hasn’t been many issues in the market the last week or so. Albertville did a small economic development bond issue and it was well received. So we think we’re slowly getting our feet back on the ground. We’re not there yet.”
Part of Cardinal’s report included a piece on refinancing some of the city’s debt on previous bond issues at a lower rate. But even that is less attractive than it was two months ago. Cardinal estimated refinancing, or “refunding” that debt would have saved the city $2.8 million recently, but would only save $1.5 million today.
Through questions from council members Turner Townsend, Sonya Rich and Perry Vickers, Cardinal said he recommended the council find out how much it wants to raise on these funding projects — namely the road resurfacing project and a soccer complex.
In fact, Phase I of the road resurfacing project — at a cost of around $950,000 for about 6.8 miles of road — was approved in the City Council meeting that followed the work session. But that entire resurfacing project, including Phase I, will cost around $8 million.
Townsend noted the gas tax is a dedicated funding source for the resurfacing project.
Cardinal said he believes interest rates will stay low for now as the Federal Reserve tries to heal the economy. But he also said that, like stimulus dollars in 08 and 09, there likely will be an inflationary effect on the economy “down the road.”
“There are only two people that know where interest rates are going,” Cardinal said. “Those that don’t know and those that don’t know they don’t know.”
It’s not just the city that has to prioritize spending. Several projects that were poised to come to Enterprise appear to be on hold. That doesn’t mean the deal is off, it’s just not on yet.
Townsend said it “seems like a long, long time ago when we were first looking at this back in January and February.”
“There were revenue pieces that we don’t know are going to be there or not,” the council member said. “Whether that’s hotels and retail or going this alone and we’re just trying to either, A, take advantage of refinancing opportunities to pay for new projects, so making the whole deal cash flow neutral; or B, assigning a certain amount of our future budget to fund new debt.”
Townsend seemed stunned at the turnaround in such a short span of time.
“We were in the situation of, ‘Oh, look what all we can do with the revenue generated off of these projects,’ to now, a lot of uncertainty,” he said.
Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Jonathan Tullos said businesses are similar to a household when it comes to uncertainty.
“When you have a job and an income you can make a budget and make decisions based on what you think the future holds,” Tullos said. “Businesses are the same way. How long as this going to last? All that uncertainty in most cases prevents them from making big decisions. You don’t want to miss big.
“If a national retailer was going to open 100 new stores in the next year, maybe they’re not considering doing that right now because they don’t know what concept is going to work. If I’m Outback Steakhouse and I typically was doing a 7,500 or 10,000 square foot floor plan for my restaurants, is that the right move anymore? I don’t want to put new stores out there when right now the old ones are struggling in this environment. All of that does set a tone.”
That tone is being felt in Enterprise, too.
“We have several projects here in Enterprise that are essentially on hold until things settle down. Certain aspects of them may continue to move forward,” Tullos said. “On the other hand, we’ve got new projects since this happened. Other people are looking to potentially do things where they see opportunity.
“There are, believe it or now, certain segments of the economy that have been relatively untouched or maybe even had an increase. You’ve heard about people making beer and liquor now making hand sanitizer. People like Purell and Lysol and Clorox, those brands are booming.”
Tullos said major events — world wars, recessions, gas prices — have always altered the economy.
“The Internet was a game-changer and revolutionary. Amazon fundamentally changed the whole retail landscape almost by itself,” Tullos said. “When gas prices were low, Hummers were being commercially sold. People didn’t mind having a car that got 10 to 12 miles to the gallon. But when gas was at $4 a gallon, people made different decisions.”
There is a difference to this crisis — where the economic emergency was created to mitigate a health emergency.
“We’ve never had a manufactured recession. I’ve never read about one where we purposefully, our government, said we’re going to put our country into a recession — and they did,” Tullos said. “It’s very likely some of our small businesses don’t survive this. The longer this drags out the more likely that outcome is.
“That’s not fair and I hate it. Our entrepreneurs and independent business owners, some of them have invested their entire lives into what they’re doing. Even if it doesn’t close their doors it’s a scary thing.”
Tullos said the Wiregrass’ diverse economy likely lessons the blow that others will feel.
“For our industrial base, having a company like Ben E. Keith making that investment here in Coffee County, this is impacting their business, too, but people are still going to eat,” he said. “We’re fortunate they’re here, or Sysco in Geneva, countless others, the defense industry that’s here.
“We’re not going to be impacted to the extent that college towns like Tuscaloosa and Auburn and maybe even Troy to an extent, or beach towns like Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, where people rely on tourism.”
Tullos said no area will escape unscathed.
“This is bad for the economy and bad for the local economy. But some things that give me hope is we’ve seen this entire outpouring throughout Enterprise and the Wiregrass of local communities supporting their own,” he said. “That’s a message that we’ve had is to shop local. That matters. That’s your tax dollars going back into the economy for you. That’s resonated.
“A lot of our entrepreneurs and business owners have offered their products and services in a different format. Some have gone online for the first time. I think the good news, to me, is our area will adapt and overcome this. The same entrepreneurial spirit that happened when the boll weevil struck and we started growing peanuts, it’s not unlike that. We will find a way to make lemonade from the lemons that we’ve got.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.