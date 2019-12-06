The University of Albany has welcomed nearly 5,700 new Great Danes to campus for the fall of 2019.
Of the new students, some 2,700 freshmen, from 28,000 applicants, make up the Class of 2023. Approximately 1,400 transfer students and 1,550 graduate students are also joining the campus community this fall.
Some quick facts on the UAlbany’s incoming freshman students for fall 2019:
The overall high school average is 90 percent.
235 students are enrolled as Presidential Scholars.
130 students are joining the University’s Honors College.
Students come from 24 states and 16 foreign countries.
More than one-third of students are from underrepresented groups.
The University at Albany welcomes the following local student for the fall of 2019:
Courtney Solie of Enterprise is an undergraduate.
