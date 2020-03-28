At a Thursday press conference, Gov. Kay Ivey decided to move Alabama schools to remote learning. At-home learning will officially start on April 6 and end June 5. Ivey’s decision is changing the way that Alabama students will be learning for the rest of the 2019-20 school year.
“Superintendents are going to be working very closely with you to make sure you and your children have all the materials they need to be successful in their school year,” Ivey said.
The state is still in the process of finalizing a way to make distance learning work. The Alabama Department of Education did release a manual to assist districts with their planning for remote learning. It notes numerous resources for middle school and high school students that include ACT Testing prep websites as well as ACCESS Virtual Learning.
Most of the manual focuses on older students and getting them prepared to move on to the next grade. There is little mentioned on how to help younger students stay engaged in school during the time frame. This leaves the local school districts with the responsibility of figuring out how to do so.
Alabama Public Television will be adapting its normal programing to cater to K-12 resources to help students. This will appear on APTV during school hours. Alabama Public Television’s website also offers educational resources for early childhood learning. These include resources for parents as well as learning games for students.
Greg Faught, superintendent of Enterprise City Schools, said he and his board were still working on details on how Enterprise would be implementing distance learning when it comes to younger students. Enterprise City Schools will be on spring break March 30 to April 5. Faught says the plan will be finished and released before school reconvenes April 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.