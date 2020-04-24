The Enterprise Police Department has made an arrest in the homicide investigation that was initiated Friday morning at the Econo Lodge, 630 Glover Avenue.
At 3:30 p.m. Friday, EPD Detectives arrested and charged Jamal Casseem Harper, 21, of Enterprise, with Capital Murder and two counts of Theft of Property 1st degree.
Harper was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.