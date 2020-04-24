arrest photo

Harper

The Enterprise Police Department has made an arrest in the homicide investigation that was initiated Friday morning at the Econo Lodge, 630 Glover Avenue.

At 3:30 p.m. Friday, EPD Detectives arrested and charged Jamal Casseem Harper, 21, of Enterprise, with Capital Murder and two counts of Theft of Property 1st degree.

Harper was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

Tags

Load comments