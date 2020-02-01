Enterprise City Council President Perry Vickers has announced that he will be seeing the office of Mayor of Enterprise in the city election that will take place on Aug. 25.
Vickers, a longtime resident of Enterprise, is the son of Rev. Marvin K. and Helen Vickers and is a 1965 graduate of Enterprise High School. He presently is serving as President and District 3 Councilman for the city of Enterprise.
He has a bachelor’s degree in history education, a certification in guidance and counseling, a master’s degree in school administration and an AA (ED.S) degree in school administration and supervision all from Troy University.
Vickers is a retired teacher, guidance counselor, school administrator and minister. He was employed in the Enterprise City School System for 38 years. During those years he served as a history teacher, guidance counselor, coach, assistant principal and principal.
He was assistant principal at Enterprise High School for five years and principal of Dauphin Junior High for 18 years. He credits David Carter and Thad Morgan for his training and success in school administration.
After serving 18 years in the active ministry, he is now retired from the United Methodist Church. He is a member of the St. Luke United Methodist Church.
Serving in all these areas, Vickers feels that he has the qualifications to serve the citizens of Enterprise as their mayor. His entire life had been serving others. He said during his career he learned to listen to the voices of others.
“In the past 2½ years Enterprise and Coffee County have seen unprecedented growth,” Vickers said. “When the Veterans home is completed capital expenditures will amount to $305 million and 1,200 new jobs will have been created.
“This growth is directly attributable to the efforts of the Enterprise City Council, Coffee County Commission and the Industrial Development Board working together for the good of the citizens of Enterprise and Coffee County. As President and District 3 representative of the Enterprise City Council, I have been privileged to have played a part in seeing this growth come to Enterprise and Coffee County.”
Vickers said while being an ambassador for the city is an important part of the mayor’s responsibility, administration and supervision of the day-to-day operation of the city equally, if not more important. He feels the day-to-day operations of the city are in need of greater supervision and administration. The City Council needs to be kept up to date as to the city operations.
“During my tenure as councilman and as its President, I have gained the knowledge and experience as to the importance of this part of the job,” Vickers said. “If elected, I would not have to spend valuable time learning the operations or determining what changes need to be made in order for the operations to function at an optimal level.
“Effective administration and supervision takes training and ability to make tough decisions after careful and thorough evaluation, and I believe I possess these characteristics.”
There needs to be continued emphasis on improving the city’s infrastructure and the paving of streets, he said. Vickers added he would work with the Council in trying to bring the proposed Wellness Center and soccer complex to fruition. The emphasis on economic development and relations with Fort Rucker need to continue.
Vickers is married to the former Elizabeth Fleming of Enterprise. She is a 1967 graduate of Enterprise High School and has both bachelor’s and master’s of science degrees in elementary education from Troy University. She is a retired elementary school teacher.
The Vickers have two children, Leah and Walt. Leah is married to Col. Joshua Hegar. They are presently stationed at Fort Rucker. Dr. Walt Vickers is married to Stormi Whitfield, also of Enterprise. They have two children and live in Mobile.
