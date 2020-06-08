A virtual hiring fair for recent high school graduates from across southeast Alabama is on the horizon this summer, but the registration deadline is today.
The “Varsity Hiring Fair,” organized by Southeast AlabamaWorks and originally planned as a face-to-face event for high school seniors, was scheduled to take place in April. When COVID-19 caused school closures and the cancellation of all school functions, Southeast AlabamaWorks began considering a new date, and a new method, to host the event.
The new date is June 18, and the new method is a completely online “Virtual Hiring Fair.” Recent area high school graduates are encouraged to register and participate. Multiple businesses are participating and are looking for those interested in part-time, full-time, or summer employment, or possibly internship positions.
The virtual event will be Thursday, June 18, from 1-4 p.m., and will be done entirely on the Zoom platform utilizing Zoom Rooms for interviewing privacy.
If participants need WiFi access, Enterprise State Community College welcomes use of campus WiFi with a recommended area of the parking lot behind the campus library.
Those interested must register by 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, using the following links:
2020 high school graduates, register at bit.ly/WOWJobs2020.
Interested businesses, register at bit.ly/WOWVirtual2020.
Questions may be directed to Enterprise City Schools Career Coach, Angela Brockman (abrockman@enterpriseschools.net), or Southeast AlabamaWorks Program Manager, Melanie Hill (melanieboydhill@gmail.com).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.