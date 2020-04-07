The Governor’s Office of Volunteer Services and the Alabama Department of Public Health announced the Alabama ReadyOp program on April 3. This program will help gather information from volunteers that wish to help the ADPH during the COVID-19 outbreak. Alabama ReadyOp will send out alerts and public health-related information. The program is seeking healthcare workers, clergy, and everyday people to help out during this crisis.
According to the Alabama CoOp website, servealabama.gov/alabamareadyop, anyone can volunteer. You do not need to have a medical background, just a will to help others. When you register the website will allow you to mark the areas in which you feel as though you’d fit in to help. There are more than twenty areas that you can choose from. Once you choose, you will simply put in your contact info and you will be signed up to receive alerts on how you may be able to help Alabama during this volatile time.
The press release from GOVS says, “Alabama ReadyOp is currently seeking recently retired, part-time health professionals and medical students, related professionals and laypeople to sign up. The program is also seeking healthcare providers whose offices are closed due to COVID-19 and can offer assistance at this time.”
According to Dr. Landers, with the Alabama Department of Health, “Each individual will be used in the capacity in which they are trained for. If an individual is not trained in the medical field it is up to the local volunteer agency to decide what skills that person has. Then, that person will volunteer in an area in which their skills are needed.”
The alerts will be submitted based on the severity level through different communications channels. If you are interested in receiving updates on how you can help Alabama during this pandemic visit www.sercealabama.gov/alabamareadyop
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.