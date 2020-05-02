Sure, it was good to see ‘Open’ signs and get a taste of some real shopping in Enterprise this weekend.
But not everybody was open — and not everybody was happy about that.
Restaurants remain limited to curbside and delivery business. Salons, barber shops and some other retail businesses remain closed.
Frustrated retail owners are confused and disappointed, feeling the government is picking winners and losers. They see pet groomers open and hair salons closed. They see vape stores open and churches closed. They see hundreds of people in big box stores but 20 people can’t sit down in a restaurant and have a meal.
“I’m thankful that we still have the opportunity to generate revenue that can support payroll and keep the co-workers that we have not had to furlough. We can keep them paid. I’m very thankful for that,” said Dennis Chastang, owner of The Craft Bar & Grill. “We’ll continue to do what we have to do to keep them paid throughout this time.
“But do I feel like the new ‘Safer at Home’ mandate is unfair? Absolutely, it’s unfair. There’s no question about it.”
It’s not just restaurateurs. Kelli Owens, the owner of Hair N’ Motion on Rucker Boulevard, has been in business for 29 years this summer.
“I have to say that I do truly respect our governing officials and I know they see a lot bigger picture than we see,” Owens said on Thursday. “But it was heart-wrenching — not only for the finances, but you just miss the relationships with the people and all of that.”
April has been a difficult month. Owens has 13 on staff at Hair N’ Motion, including herself.
“We definitely reached out and tried to keep in touch with people,” she said. “I’m thankful for technology and social media, but I will say probably the hardest is being away from my church family and my work family. That includes our clients and our staff. We’re very much like a family up here. We look forward to seeing those clients because it’s much more than just hair.”
Owens said Friday the shutdown has been hard for everybody on her staff.
“We’ve stayed in touch and we have a group Facebook page that we communicate a lot on that,” she said. “We did a social distancing meeting right before the governor’s orders — when we thought we might get back open. We’ve all been doing some training, as well.
“It’s been hard for them, as well. Most of them, their husbands have still been able to work, so that’s good.”
Owens’ family has faced what she called “a double whammy” last month. Her husband, David Owens, also a self-employed business owner, had to close Wiregrass Outdoors.
“We’ve hung in there. Thankfully, he can open his retail side and I’m thankful the boutique can open,” she said, referring to KK’s Corner Boutique, which is a full line of teen to women’s clothing and purses and jewelry and other accessories located inside Hair N’ Motion.
Karen Cheshire owns the boutique and was able to open on Friday.
“I’m glad just to open the doors so people don’t forget we’re here,” Owens said Friday morning. “I’m thankful we opened the doors and we’ve already had several customers in the boutique already. “We’ll run limited hours at the boutique. We’ll be here from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.”
Chastang at The Craft is bothered because he knows his and other restaurants can open safely and responsibly — but they didn’t get the opportunity.
“Give us the guidelines and we’ll show you we can adhere to them and we’ll show you and we can continue to do our part,” he said.
He said restaurants and gyms — which also remain closed — have built reputations through sanitary procedures.
“We constantly stay with sanitary procedures as a way of practice every day, all day,” Chastang said. “If somebody comes and they utilize a table, when they get up we sanitize that table. That’s something we’ve always done. We wear gloves when we prepare our food. We take the precautions as needed.
“But if you walk into a retail establishment and you pick up an item and then decide you don’t want it, there’s nobody following you around sanitizing that item.”
He noted neighboring states Georgia and Tennessee have opened their restaurants — with capacity counts and social distancing restrictions in effect. On Monday, Florida will open its restaurants.
“They’re getting the opportunity. We’re not. That’s the frustration,” Chastang said, adding he still hopes Gov. Kay Ivey adjusts her order even before May 15.
“Tanning salons are opening. Retail establishments are opening. But a gym that could schedule personal training appointments cannot open. A barber shop that can schedule personal barber appointments cannot open. A nail salon that can schedule by appointment cannot open. It’s not fair at all.”
Tammy Doerer, Tourism Director for the city of Enterprise, said it’s further evidence of the need for the city to support its own and shop local.
“Even though we’re celebrating, not everyone gets to celebrate. Not everyone gets to open their doors,” Doerer said. “Even once all the doors are open. They needed our support and we were there. They still need our support and they are going to continue to need our support.
“We can’t stop. We can’t have a false sense that once everybody’s door open they’ll be perfect OK. We still — as we always have and I trust we always will — we will support local. It’s what makes us unique. It gives us the heart that we have as a city.”
Doerer said there are plenty of ways to support local. She understands people may be reluctant to jump back to full-time retail shopping.
“If people don’t feel safe coming out, they can still buy a gift certificate, a gift card. They can tip their stylist,” she said. “It’s kind of like paying it forward, because everyone’s been hit hard and it’s going to take continual effort.”
