DOTHAN — Wallace Community College recently announced the president’s and dean’s lists for fall term 2019. Students awarded to the president’s list must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours with a grade point average of 4.0. Eligibility for the dean’s list is based on a GPA of 3.5 or higher, with a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Those named to the fall 2019 president’s list include:
Enterprise: Toni Bland, Lisa Marie Brown, Christopher Harris Christian, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, David Laurence Jarvis, Kaitlyn Rose Kingsbury, Elizabeth Jeanette Martin, Kendall Sue Massey, Taylor Ann Rogers, Dori Beth Shaffar, Bayne Tyson Sullivan, Sarah R. Valdez, Brittany Marie Walters, Cecilia Werder, Shawn Michael Werder and Austin Curtis White;
New Brockton: Colin Andrew Watkins;
Elba: Rebekah Florence Allen;
Samson: Bayleigh Day Edberg;
Those named to the fall 2019 dean’s list include:
Enterprise: Jeri Nicole Allison, Cassidy Megan Anderson, Hendrick Latraile Baker, Kernetta Montreal Beasley, Zachary Wiley Moses Bryan, Brittany Lynn Campbell, Jose Juan Claudio Malave, Ashleigh Noelle Cooper, Carolyn Shyanne Holder-Yates, Carson Bailey Hussey, Ruth C. Maritim, Corra Melie Miller, Shyra Shantalle Moralesavina, Amanda Michele Mossman, Allison Nicole Pickett, Jonathan Michael Reynolds, Eric Enrique Rodriguez, Jay C. Scott, Celeste Yvette Segura, Charles Andrew Singleton and Guadalupe Valdez;
New Brockton: Taylor Lynn Hataway and Kenneth Thomas Hoover, II;
Elba: Laura Beth Allen and Riley Nicole Boothe;
Jack: Turner Brooklyn Norris;
Fort Rucker: Maegan Lee Arnold, Jannah Annette Rhodes, Tarah B. Risher and Cassy Deeann Taylor;
Chancellor: Elizabeth Hazel Collins;
Samson: Kaylee Brooke Dykes and Nikki Bradleana Lamb.
