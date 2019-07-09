Wallace sponsors 2019 National Peanut Festival Queens' Day

Special to The Ledger
Wallace Community College-Dothan seemed a little brighter on June 21 as the 2019 National Peanut Festival Queens visited the campus for the College’s annual NPF Queens’ Day. It is the first official event for the pageant every year.
The queens were treated to breakfast at the college in a room decorated with the 2019 pageant theme, Life is a Highway … Drive it in Style. During NPF Queens’ Day, the Peanut Festival Queens Committee guides the queens through orientation and pageant rules for all NPF activities, and the queens draw numbers to determine the order of competition in the pageant. The queens also compose their written essays, an important part of the pageant competition. Wallace instructors will grade the essays, which count as 10% of the final score.
The group lunched at the Community Enrichment Center facility on campus and were welcomed by Hannah Johnson, WCCD instructor and a former Miss National Peanut Festival. Kenneth Doggett, building maintenance technician, led the group in the invocation. Dr. Ashli Wilkins, WCCD vice president and dean of institutional services and community development, also welcomed the queens by applauding them on their positive influence on others, and the importance of education to their futures.
Many of the Queens already have a connection to Wallace. When Dr. Wilkins asked for current/upcoming students and dually enrolled students to stand, an overwhelming number of Queens rose for recognition.
Also addressing the group were Janet Hughes, director, Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant; Julia Mae Sherrer, Miss National Peanut Festival 2018-2019; and Beverly Lampkin, president, National Peanut Festival. Wallace Community College presented the queens with t-shirts and photos commemorating the day.
Wallace Community College has sponsored Queens’ Day for almost 40 years.
