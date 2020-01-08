pilot photo

Amber Wambles (second from left), Branch Manager for All In Credit Union Enterprise East Branch, was recently initiated into the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise by Membership Chair Leslie Adams. Wambles was sponsored by Brandy Woodham who presented her with her official name tag. Pictured are (from left) LPCE President Jacque Hawkins, Wambles, Woodham and Adams.

 Luncheon Pilot Club
