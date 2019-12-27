The Enterprise Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Emmanuel “Mannie” Key in connection with the Dec. 22 shooting at the Daleville Lounge.
EPD Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant on Key for the murder of Stevie Franklin. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Citizens who come in contact with this individual should notify their local law enforcement agency immediately.
The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is actively investigating this case. Citizens with information on the whereabouts of this individual or have additional information on this shooting are asked to contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222, or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
