At Thursday’s meeting of the Enterprise Water Works Board, Field Superintendent Alan Mahan said unrevenued water loss is down about 50 million gallons, or around 18.7%, compared to last year.
Mahan said unrevenued water loss sits at 219 million gallons for this year, down from 269 million gallons. The cuts calculate to about a $100,000 savings.
“We didn’t necessarily reach our goal (of 50 percent cuts), but we’re going to continue to strive for that goal,” said Mahan. gallons we were able to cut.”
Water Works Board Chairman said the cuts are a “fantastic job” and asked, after a year of implementing various strategies for cuts, if there may be any different approaches.
“Is there anything different you’re going to do this next year to try to continue to say that?” Marshall asked. “Anything we learned that we need to change?”
“Biggest thing is not watering between October and March when the grass is dormant,” said Mahan. “The other thing, I hope, is with all the lines being replaced (that might) calculate some water savings. Obviously we’re still in the middle of all that, so hopefully we’ll see some dividends on that on our lost water. We’ll see where it goes and continue doing a report every month and if we start seeing some things go off track, we’re going to jump on it and see what’s happening.”
Mahan said good monitoring of situations has also helped respond to problems.
“(Got a call) and we did find a leak at one of the sewer treatment plants,” said Mahan. “Went down there and it was under a slab and we were able to plug that off and it dropped it a million gallons. Those kind of things — working together — helps as well. When you put meters on everything and you see where all the water’s going then you can tell there’s a problem, and we’ve run into some problems this year that were fixed right away
“It’s just a team effort.”
Regarding Phase 1 of the water main replacement project, City of Enterprise Consulting Engineer Glenn Morgan said the contractor has “expedited” the work.
“He’s working on Saturdays now,” Morgan said. “I think he’s making better progress. They realize that they need to step it up and I think they’ve done some things to do that.”
Mahan said crews are finishing up work around Bell Street and will transition to Reed/Brunson in about two weeks.
After working on those streets, they will move to alleys and out to county roads.
“Are they far enough along that we can possibly go ahead and start some of the resurfacing?” asked board member Eugene Goolsby.
Morgan said they are and “we are in the process of finalizing those plans right now.”
