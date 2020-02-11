Water leakage or loss — unrevenued water — is down sharply in Enterprise, Field Superintendent Alan Mahan reported to the Water Works Board at its monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Mahan told the board water loss was at 11.26 percent is December of 2017 in the first quarter of the 2018 fiscal year. Last year that number had dropped to 7.51 percent, or about 29 million gallons. But this year Mahan reported a negative loss of 6.27 percent — or negative 30 million gallons.
“There are several contributing factors,” Mahan said. “First is water conservation, just people being more aware of how much water we’re using for irrigation. The other thing is we’re replacing all these old lines. Plus, replacing all the water meters four or five ago, you get a better count of the water. … And another thing is how the meter is read vs. actual pumpage.
“The Water Board’s been 100 percent on board with water conservation and upgrading the system — whether we’re replacing water lines or drilling more wells or building a new tank.”
Mahan gave an update on Phase I of the $1.9 million water main replacement. The project is down to a few alleyways, an area on County Road 623 and a couple isolated places that need some follow-up work. He remains hopeful that by next month’s Water Board meeting Phase I will be done or nearly finished.
Phase II of the project, a $1.5 million upgrade, actually begins next Tuesday on Belair Drive.
“That’s one area where we have persistent leaks,” Mahan told the board. “We’ll start out there first.”
Mahan said Phase I was a project that replaced the city’s oldest water lines from 1900 up through the late 1950s. Phase II will replace lines from the 1960s and early 1970s.
Phase II’s completion date is scheduled for this November.
In other business, the Water Board:
Agreed with City Engineer Glenn Morgan’s recommendation to award Donald Smith Co. the bid to rehab a water tank on Shell Field Road for $73,024.
“They’ll pull it out, repair or replace a bunch of parts, and rewind the motor and get it back in good shape,” Morgan said.
“This well went on line in 2002,” Mahan said. “It’s 18 years old and it pumps about a half-million gallons a day, so it’s one of our workhorse wells on the north side of town.”
Agreed to seek bids for a water tank rehab on the Daleville Avenue storage tank.
“Typically, tanks are generally rehabbed every 7-10 years,” Mahan said. “This tank was rehabbed in 2007. It’s behind Westgate Shopping Center, a 750,000-gallon tank across from Wal-Mart.”
Agreed to seek bids for two F-550 service trucks and two F-550 dump truck.
