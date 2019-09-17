Phase one of a water main replacement project is now around 55% complete, according to Field Superintent Alan Mahan and City of Enterprise Consulting Engineer Glenn Morgan.
“They’re in the Bell Street, Ellis Street area,” Mahan said. “They will probably be in that area through September, probably into October. Hopefully in October they’ll be moving over to the alleys on Main Street before the winter months, because we do have those water lines exposed over there.”
Mahan said there have been no complaints about the project, and workers have had a “patch crew going behind them and patching the streets where they cut.”
Last month, the project was around 45-50% completed. In a work session of the Enterprise City Council last month, Morgan said the contractor is performing good work but is moving behind schedule with only one crew working.
Estimated project completion was sometime in December, which Mahan said the crew can still “hopefully” achieve.
Board member Eugene Goolsby asked if it was possible to work on weekends to speed up the project.
“I know you (Mahan) said they didn’t have a second crew they could put on, but I wonder if they would consider Saturday working if it would help them catch up any,” Goolsby said.
Mahan said they could ask, but there could be some complications from weekend work.
“One thing is, if they’re working on the weekend and they get into a main or something and break it, then we’d have to get a crew up, which we could do that without a problem,” said Mahan. “I could ask them.”
Mahan also said he still believes the project will speed up in the coming months.
“20% of the work that’s left is probably out in the country,” said Mahan. “The part in town that’s left is probably maybe 30% of the work that’s left, so I think it will speed up some more once they get in town done. I think it will speed up because once they get out in the country, there are no street cuts. Everything is in the grass and it’s just plow ahead.”
Goolsby asked if a scheduled resurfacing project could proceed after workers move to rural areas.
“That’s correct,” Morgan said. “That’s what we’ve talked to them about -- going ahead and getting all the streets done first in their schedule. Even once they get down to the alleys, we can start proceeding with the resurfacing project.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.