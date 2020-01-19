The overlapping projects that comprise Phase I and Phase II of the water main replacement are front-burner issues for the Enterprise Water Works Board.
More changes are already in the design phase.
Field Superintendent Alan Mahan said work should be complete for Phase I, which covered the oldest and worst water lines in the city, in March. Phase II tackles the next worse lines, providing several new miles of line. That work is scheduled to begin in February, with a November completion target.
Still to come is a major project that will replace the elevated water tank on the north bypass, Mahan said.
“That tank is a half-million (gallon) tank,” Mahan said. “That tank is going to be replaced with a 1.5 million tank. It’s going to triple in size because of the water demand.
“The new tank is going to be built right behind the current tank. We’ll also drill a new well to increase our pumping capacity from 650 gallons a minute to 1,000 gallons a minute. So it’s going to increase storage capacity and pump capacity for an area that’s tripled in demand. The city’s growing and this is preparing us for the future.”
Mahan said that expansion project has all been approved, it’s just in the “design phase.” As one would expect, a project of that scope will take time.
“It’s probably going to take 2½ years,” Mahan said. “We’ll bid the project in April and it’ll probably start in the fall.
“It’ll take 18 months to two years to build the new tank and drill the new well. After everything is tied in, we’ll abandon the old tank and the old well.”
