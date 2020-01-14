The Enterprise Water Works board should start Phase 2 of the Water Main replacement project even before Phase 1 enjoys its completion in March.
Field Superintendent Alan Mahan and Enterprise Consulting Engineer Glenn Morgan updated the board on both projects as its monthly meeting Tuesday at City Hall.
Phase 1 is continuing, but nearing completion, Mahan said. Phase 1 covered replacing the worst water lines which had the most leaks — the old, galvanized water lines. Phase 2 will replace more of those lines. Those were deemed the second-worst lines of the project. That work will begin in February and cover several miles of water main replacement. Phase 2 likely will continue into November.
“They are working the alleys and in the country now,” Mahan said of the end of Phase 1. “As far as the alleyways, the lines have been laid from E. Adams to Lee — and they have to tie in at Lee. And lines have been run from College to Lee and we have to tie in at Lee there. It’s been run behind Milky Moo’s to Edwards and we have to tie Elba Street in.
“They’ve also worked behind the Rawls Hotel. They’ll be finishing up there probably in the next week. Then the last alley will be in the 100 block of N. Main and the 100 block of S. Main will be left. … Once they finish alleys they’re done in town. And they’ve got just a little piece to do on Sheffield Road. In town, as far as city streets, everything is done.
“They’re actually right now on County Road 622. They’ve got 622 left and 623 left. They did finish County Road 610 last week. They lost some days because of rain and the holidays, but they are out there just as quick as the rain quits.”
Morgan gave an update on the start of Phase 2, but he also said the scope of Phase 1 is why it has taken so long to complete.
“For the amount of work that been done and the amount of streets that were impacted this has been very smooth compared to previous projects,” Morgan said.
He said contract bids for Phase 2 have been executed and a pre-construction conference has been set for Jan. 21. The tentative date to proceed — the contractor’s start date — is Feb. 10.
“That puts the substantial completion day at Nov. 16. There are 280 calendar days on that contract,” Morgan said.
Mahan also reported encouraging news in his water loss report. The city has been monitoring the gap between what it pumps and the amount for which it bills for the past two years. There was a loss — through leaks, fire hydrants, things like that — of 10.54 percent in December of 2018. Last month, that number had dropped more than a point to 9.48 percent.
“As far as water loss, we’re well below where we were this time last year,” Mahan said. “Things are on the right track.”
Mahan also requested and was given permission to sell equipment. He will sell the oldest F-150s in the fleet (2005, 2006, 2007).
“These are the oldest trucks in the fleet,” he said. “We feel like we can get a good return on these.”
The Water Works board was also informed of a modest raise to Mayor Bill Cooper’s salary because of action by the Retirement Systems of Alabama, which raised the cap retirees can make. The additional cap space will be part of the mayor’s pay as superintendent of the Water Works board. Three years ago, the board authorized a CPI matching what the RSA does, so that will slight increase his salary.
Water Works board member Eugene Goolsby requested and was granted a note that will accompany an upcoming bill about the Day of Service set this year for March 21.
Residents should get this message with their statements:
“Enterprise Day of Service is March 21, 2020. Civic clubs, churches, youth groups, individuals and businesses are encouraged to adopt a service project in our community. Kick off 7:30 a.m. at Bates Stadium. For more info call (334) 347-2866, or emails csgoolsby@centurytel.net.”
