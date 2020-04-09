The Dothan Water Works Board acted on the recommendation of Consulting Engineer Glenn Morgan and Field Supervisor Alan Mahan and authorized replacement instead of repair of the Shell Field water pump.
The expanded work will probably cost an additional $10,500, but the upgrade was worth the additional expense, Mahan and Morgan said.
Mahan said the pump and the column pipe needed replacing after they were closely examined at the Donald Smith Company in Headland. Mahan told the board, which met at the Farmers Market on Wednesday, that fittings and up to 15 sections of pipe need to be replaced.
“The pump itself, the way the contract was awarded, was to rebuild the pump — which is the same thing we did at the Cotton Gin pump,” Morgan told the board. “They basically tore it apart and replaced wear rings, bearings, shaft, everything that’s replaceable. That’s what we were able to do at the Cotton Gin well.
“After looking at this pump, however, it has pumped tremendously more water than the Cotton Gin has pumped. There are parts of this pump that thinned out. It could probably have been rebuilt, but the life on it would probably not be satisfactory. It’s our recommendation to replace the pump.
“The column pipe, we set up 10 sections of column pipe, 100 feet, to be replaced. After we looked at it there’s about five more pieces that need replacing, so about 15 pieces need replacing.”
The board approved their recommendation unanimously. The additional cost to the contract brings the cost of that project to around $83,640.
“It would be an increase, but it’s upgrading, if you will, the pump and everything,” Morgan said. “We’ll be lowering the pump 10 feet, as well, so we’ll be in a little better situation water level-wise.”
The materials should be in this week and reinstallation likely would start next week.
Even with the additional cost, Mahan noted the project will come in well under its budget of $115,000.
Morgan and Mahan both updated the board on the continuing Phase I and Phase II of the water main replacement project.
Phase I is winding down.
“We did a complete project site review March 20. Looked at everything and we got a punch list compiled. It narrowed it down to that punch list,” Morgan said. “I figure by the next board meeting we will have probably all the final quantities in hand and we’ll be at the point then we probably need to discuss closeout and the other issues that will be hanging associated with the contract.”
“They’ve got a little more testing to do,” Mahan said, noting to some work in a couple of alleys downtown. “They’ve done a pressure test and now they’re having to get water samples.
“I think they’ve got most of the punch list done. They’ll have to come back and patch the alleys. … But it’s just a few little things — sampling and finishing the punch list.”
Phase II is less than two months underway.
“We are having progress meetings like we did with Phase I contractor. Every two weeks Alan and I sit down with their superintendent and our field rep, Morgan said. “That helped a whole lot so every two weeks we’d get caught up on what they’ve done, what they’re currently doing and what they’re going to do in the next two weeks.
“There have been some minor issues that have come up but nothing we haven’t been able to work through so far.”
Mahan gave some encouraging numbers as he reviewed unrevenued water loss in his report.
Two years ago in fiscal year 2018 at this time the city was losing 18.93 percent or 26 million gallons per month. In FY 19 that had dropped to 11.35 percent of 14 million gallons.
“This year we’re at 6.41 percent loss or 7.8 million gallons,” Mahan said. “That’s about half of where we were at last year. What we’re doing is working. I think awareness is the biggest thing. Everybody’s conscious of what they’re using.”
Mahan also reported on some old trucks that were late model that were sold online. They brought in almost $30,000. A number of old meters and equipment, which were sold for scrap, brought a total of $67,257.60.
“That’s tremendous. Found money,” Water Works Board Chairman John Mitchell, Jr., said.
Finance Director Lori Senn reported after non-operating expenses were taken out the department was at a $263,000 profit through the end of February, which is five months into the fiscal year.
She also reported that longer-term debt is down, noting nearly $1.5 million in long-term debt has been paid off.
The Water Works Board, upon advice from city attorney Rainer Cotter, passed a resolution allowing for the rotation of work schedules in the water department. The resolution also confirms the board is adopting the City Council’s resolution with regard to restriction on public entry at City Hall and the closure to the public of other water works facilities.
The next water board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 13.
