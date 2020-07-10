The Enterprise Water Works Board met Wednesday at City Hall to discuss several items of business, including updates on phase two of the water main replacement and several new wells, the unrevenued water loss and the financial report.
Field Superintendent Alan Mahan and city of Enterprise Consulting Engineer Glenn Morgan said phase two of the water main replacement is about 25 percent complete. Work in areas around Navaho Drive and Iroquois Drive are almost finished, and Mohawk Street is complete. With the amounts of rain lately slowing progress, Morgan said a third crew could be added if necessary.
Regarding the new bypass well, the bypass tank and the new well on Hwy 167, work “hopefully” will begin later this month. There are ongoing discussions with the company contracted to dig out the space for the Hwy 167 well concerning the trees on the land and who will clear them.
At a board meeting in November 2018, Mahan told the board that in fiscal year 2018, city facilities had used 270 million gallons of water at the cost of $538,000. Because the city is not charged for its water usage by the board, the water used does not gain revenue and is referred to as “lost.” Mahan set a goal at that meeting to reduce the “loss” by 50 percent by FY 2020, a goal that is on track to be accomplished.
During FY 2019, 219,104,800 gallons were lost, a reduction of 50,258,500 gallons from the previous year. With only three months left in FY 2020, the total gallons used sits at 101,163,800. Even if that amount were to double in the next three months, it would still show a great difference in usage, one the board recognized as “big steps in the right direction.”
Finance Director Lori Senn reported that the financial statements are showing an overall profit compared to this time last year, despite operating expenses being slightly over budget due to additional, unexpected water testing. She also reported that the department’s debt is being steadily paid down, and the unrestricted cash amount is higher compared to last year.
The meeting ended with a motion to go into executive session. The next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 12, at noon and is open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.