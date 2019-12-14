The remains of Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, who was killed by a gunman on Dec. 6 at Pensacola Naval Air Station, returned home to Enterprise on Friday, Dec. 13.
Watson, a 2014 graduate of Enterprise High School, was just 23 at the time of his death. He was one of three men killed in the attack. After sustaining multiple gunshot wounds, Watson was able to lead responders to the shooter and save lives.
He is being hailed a hero.
Thousands of people lined the streets to pay respects to Watson and his family as a procession carried his body from the Dothan Regional Airport to Searcy Funeral Home in Enterprise. The procession traveled through downtown Enterprise on Main Street and by Enterprise High School before arriving at the funeral home. Students from the school joined crowds on both sides of the street in honor of Watson.
A memorial service for Watson will take place at his alma mater at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. The public is invited to attend the Memorial Service at the Performing Arts Center. Family members will receive friends beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Burial will be Sunday, Dec. 22, at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo.
The son of Benjamin and Shelia Watson of Enterprise, Watson's death has sent ripples throughout the city and beyond.
While celebrating the 100th year of the Boll Weevil Monument on Wednesday, residents from Enterprise and surrounding areas gathered for a moment of silence in honor of Watson.
Katie Boyd Britt, Enterprise native and president of the Business Council of Alabama, mentioned the heroic acts and courage of Watson as she served as keynote speaker for a special Rededication Ceremony for the monument.
"We all gathered for this incredibly special occasion to talk about the message of hope, and resilience and prosperity," Britt said Wednesday. "We may find it hard to focus on these positives, because our hearts are heavy. They are breaking. Our community is mourning.
"While serving our nation, (Watson) was killed in an active shooter attack at the Pensacola Naval Air Station (on Dec. 6). This was never originally intended to be a part of (my) speech. It wouldn't have been. It shouldn't have been, and we wish with all of our hearts that it didn't have to be. But a gunman in a senseless act of terrorism changed that.
"We can say that young Joshua's death has nothing to do with this occasion; it certainly has nothing to do with the boll weevil or cotton or peanuts, but it has everything to do with this message -- the spirit of hope, faith, determination and a strong sense of service. We can have hope and faith in our future because of young men and women like Joshua.
"The Greek lady who has stood here for 100 years is watching over this community with tears in her eyes, but as we celebrate the message of this Boll Weevil Monument we celebrate the shared values this community and its people have instilled in us -- the very values that made Joshua who he was.
"Tonight, and always, remember him. He was truly a hero."
Flags in Enterprise will be flown at half-staff until after Watson is laid to rest.
Following news of his passing, Enterprise High School released the following statement:
"Words cannot describe the feeling of pain and sadness we feel in learning of the tragic death of EHS graduate Josh Watson. Josh was an incredible young man with an incredibly bright future. We truly lost an incredible young man that would have made this country, this world a better place. God bless."
Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper also released a statement:
"The Enterprise community suffered a tremendous blow (Dec. 6) upon hearing of the death of one of our own, Joshua Watson.
“On behalf of the (Enterprise) City Council, we offer our deepest condolences to Joshua’s parents and his family. We are shocked and saddened by the loss of this young man, who has been described by EHS officials as an exceptional student with a bright future. We are now left to mourn with Joshua’s family about what might have been.
“He has made the ultimate sacrifice, and though we do not understand, we are grateful.
“The City of Enterprise has endured losses in the past, including men and women of the military that have left us tragically, and too young. Once again, we ask our community to come together to pray for strength and comfort for Joshua’s parents, to mourn and remember him, and to pay tribute to his sacrifice."
Watson's brother, Adam, wrote on Facebook that Josh "died a hero, and we are beyond proud but there is a hole in our hearts that can never be filled."
His father told the Associated Press, "We want my son's story told."
