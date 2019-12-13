Wayne Farms will be having a hiring event on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 5-7 p.m., at Wayne Farms Enterprise Plant, 1020 County Road 114 in Jack.
Hiring for second shift, poultry processing line associate, earn up to $14 an hour, live hang associates, earn up to $14.20 an hour.
There will be onsite offers and drug tests.
Apply at WayneFarms.Jobs.
Requirement: stand up to eight hours, work in wet and cold environment, work around raw, live animal odors, ability to work some holidays and Saturdays.
Wayne Farms offers competitive benefits, starting wages of $11 plus, medical, dental and vision insurance, 401K plan, and life insurance at no cost to employees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.