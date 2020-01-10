The threat of severe weather has delayed a wreath retrieval and flag retirement ceremony at Meadowlawn Memorial Park this weekend.

Instead, the wreath retrieval and flag retirement at Meadowlawn will be held next Saturday, Jan. 18, at 9 a.m.

For more information, contact Sam Baker at 334-255-1713 or 334-494-2599.

