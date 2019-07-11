The “John Weaver Show” is a pub-sized, big band spectacular, made up of just one man, that produces the sound of a full orchestra when he whips out his trumpet, waxes on his keyboard then pushes the play button on a drum machine. Weaver will take a seat on a familiar stage to sing at El SaBor De Taj Mexican-Indian Grill in Enterprise on Saturday, July 13, from 6-9 p.m.
Before creating his solo act five years ago, Weaver was a school band director and sat in on bass guitar with the Chill Factor Band and with High Roller at Cowboys Music and Dance Club, in Dothan. His over 40 years in the music business, includes a mix of eclectic influencers, from the variety of entertainers he has accompanied, and opened for – such as rock band, Steppenwolf, American legend Chubby Checker, The Archies, and Ed Ames. He also played regularly, at Slow County Saloon, in Brundidge and at Jake’s Bar and Grill.
His gigs changed tune, when he played, “When The Saints Go Marching In,” at Nick’s Cheers, in Troy, and it became a permanent request. “I like all kinds of music,” said Weaver, “from back-to-back George Jones, Pink Floyd, and Jimmy Buffett. Now,” he said, “I’ve got backup for more Dixieland stuff, and don’t play a lot of country, but people like this.”
Branching into big band was a move also inspired by Weaver’s annual trip to New Orleans, and Steamboat Willie’s jazz trio. “I thought I can do that,” said Weaver. “When I work up any popular song,” he said, “it’s 40 years old. Sometimes, you don’t have to be a good player just playing the right song at that right time gets the people going.”
Weaver holds a regular party, at the Blue Moon Café in Dothan and, “I like for them to enjoy the music, sing along, and get up dancing,” he said.
Upcoming gigs include Thursday evening, July 18 at The Blue Moon, and back to El SaBor De Taj, on Friday, July 26, before a Saturday night at Taj in Dothan at 8 p.m. on July 27.
Any Enterprise-area establishments hosting live music can email information to kmooty@eprisenow.com.
