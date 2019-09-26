Welcome reception held for Major General Francis

The city of Enterprise and the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce hosted a welcome reception for Major General and Mrs. David J. Francis on Tuesday at the Enterprise Civic Center.
Francis became the Commanding General, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence at Fort Rucker in June. He is a former deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence at Fort Rucker. He became the USACE Commanding General in June. Francis has served in a series of command and staff positions since his graduation from Aviation Officer Basic Course and flight school. “With the student load increasing it will mean more revenue for the City of Enterprise,” said Francis.
After attending the U.S. army War College, he served in several key command positions. As commander of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, from 2011-2012, he deployed the brigade to Afghanistan. He returned to Fort Rucker from 2014 -2016 to serve as Deputy Commander of USAACE before becoming the Deputy Commanding General (Support) for the 2nd Infantry Division, Eighth army, Republic of Korea. His leadership path led him back to Fort Rucker as Commanding General of the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center/Director of Army Safety at Fort Rucker from June 2017-June 2018.
Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Trent Dillard welcomed the guests before the Enterprise JROTC Color Guard posted the colors.
Mayor Bill Cooper presented Francis with the key to Enterprise.
