Pinedale Elementary School held its annual spelling bee on Friday morning where Sophie Wesolek claimed first place and Nathan Blackman finished runner-up.
The bee, which lasted around 45 minutes, went 11 rounds and was held in the school’s cafeteria. Wesolek took the advantage with the word, “Obstacles,” and earned her win with a correct spelling of “Deportment.”
A total of 23 students participated in the spelling bee. The students tackled over 100 different words.
Prior to round 11, Blackman spelled words including “trembling,” “profound,” “audience,” and “luggage.” Wesolek spelled words including “memorial,” “staggered,” “trombone,” and “brambles.”
This was the fifth annual spelling bee for the school, and it continues a tradition from College Street Elementary School.
