On Saturday, Nov. 23, West Gate Shopping Center is hosting an annual Holiday Bazaar Open House from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
It will feature several craft and food vendors, holiday giveaways and activities for kids.
One of the major events of this year’s Open House is the Centennial Costume Contest. Originally planned for the Downtown Fall Festival that was cancelled due to rain, the contest is a way to begin celebrating Enterprise’s centennial year, according to Melissa Paul, owner of Yancey Parker’s and organizer of the annual Christmas Open House.
Paul said the costume contest will be held between Santa’s house and Yancey Parker’s and will have a sign announcing the contest. Costumes must be in one of the following themes: the Boll Weevil Monument, the boll weevil or a historical figure from 1919. Prizes will be awarded in four different age groups, which are 0-2 years old, 3-6 years old, 7-12 years old and 13+.
There will be a grand prize winner who will be recognized at Enterprise’s Centennial Celebration Event on Dec. 11 and will ride in West Gate Shopping Center’s float in the Christmas Parade on Dec. 3.
Registration for the contest is set for 11 a.m. until noon with the contest starting at 12:15 p.m. The winner will be named around 1:30 p.m., and Santa and Mrs. Clause will make an appearance at 2 p.m. in the Santa house for photographs.
“We’ve been having open houses here for over 54 years,” Paul said. “This is one of the oldest shopping centers in the state of Alabama. We have a variety of stores, and it’s just a really great place to come out and shop.”
Over 35 vendors are expected to attend, and the event will still go on in case of rain.
“We have a wonderful lighted walkway where people can come and walk, and shop, and view all the new things in stores for the holidays,” Paul said.
