Ellieanna Moss

I want to celebrate it with a big feast.

Kimberly Samiu

We will be doing fireworks.

Ella Kelley

Go to my auntie’s house and celebrate it there.

Elise Hines

I am going to do what I usually do everyday.

Ashton McCall

Going to build a tent in my house.

Cylas McGrath

Maybe fireworks with my Dad.

Keegan Hines

We are going to my friend’s house and doing fireworks and roasting marshmallows and having family time watching movies and playing together.

