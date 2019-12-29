Ellieanna Moss
I want to celebrate it with a big feast.
Kimberly Samiu
We will be doing fireworks.
Ella Kelley
Go to my auntie’s house and celebrate it there.
Elise Hines
I am going to do what I usually do everyday.
Ashton McCall
Going to build a tent in my house.
Cylas McGrath
Maybe fireworks with my Dad.
Keegan Hines
We are going to my friend’s house and doing fireworks and roasting marshmallows and having family time watching movies and playing together.
