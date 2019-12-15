Jessica Senior
“’Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer’ because my family sang it when I was younger to get a good laugh.”
Bertice Lynn
“’Silver Bells.’ That was my deceased mother’s favorite Christmas song.”
Twanna Hayes
“’Silent Night’ by the Temptations, because I like the Temptations.”
Samantha Hendricks
“’Baby It’s Cold Outside’” because it’s a classic.”
Brianna Smedley
“’God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen.’ It reminds me of my Dad.”
Haley Love
“’Jingle Bells’” because it’s my two-year-old daughter’s favorite song.”
Brooke Lung
“’The First Noel’ because my name has Noel in it.”
