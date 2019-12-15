Jessica Senior

“’Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer’ because my family sang it when I was younger to get a good laugh.”

Bertice Lynn

“’Silver Bells.’ That was my deceased mother’s favorite Christmas song.”

Twanna Hayes

“’Silent Night’ by the Temptations, because I like the Temptations.”

Samantha Hendricks

“’Baby It’s Cold Outside’” because it’s a classic.”

Brianna Smedley

“’God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen.’ It reminds me of my Dad.”

Haley Love

“’Jingle Bells’” because it’s my two-year-old daughter’s favorite song.”

Brooke Lung

“’The First Noel’ because my name has Noel in it.”

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments