The Enterprise Ledger has teachers from local kindergarten classes submit class photos and comments from students regarding what they plan to be when they grow up and what they’ll earn.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, not everyone managed to submit class photos or comments from students. Here are some that did:
Enterprise Early Education Center
The responses from Mrs. Boutwell’s kindergarten class at Enterprise Early Education Center are below.
AC Stokes: I want to be a dirt bike racer. I will make $100 million per month.
Madison Adams: I want to be a teacher. I will make $100 per month.
Kenzley Strickland: I want to be a mom. I will make $20 per month.
Matthew Matula: I want to be a cowboy. I will make $20 per month.
Mathew Gilmore: I want to be a construction worker. I will make $100 per month.
Makenley Kirkland: I want to be a nurse. I will make $15 per month.
Israel Reed: I want to be a yo-yo maker. I will make $5 per month.
Michel Aguilar Comonfort: I want to be a police office. I will make $12 per month.
Owen Harmon: I want to be a police officer. I will make $1 million per month.
Javier Hood: I want to be a cowboy. I will make $20 per month.
KaLyee Dunlap: I want to be a teacher. I will make $20 per month.
Molly St. Onge: I want to be an artist. I will make $100 per month.
Francisco Alonzo Pablo: I want to be a firefighter. I will make $50 per month.
Cosette McCormick: I want to be an astronaut. I will make $22 per month.
Oscar Chacon Torres: I want to be a builder. I will make $1,000 per month.
Addisyn Stump: I want to be a teacher. I will make $45 per month.
Carson Newton: I want to be a teacher. I will make one million per month.
Erieanna Brown: I want to be a unicorn. I will make $50 per month.
Giuliana Padilla: I want to be a candy shop owner. I will make $10,000 per month.
The responses from Miss Judd’s kindergarten class at Enterprise Early Education Center are below.
Arielle Carlos: I want to be a dancer. I will make $13.
Anthony Clark: I want to be a cop. I will make $100.
David Delgado: I want to be a policeman. I will make $100.
Emma Brooks: I want to be an artist. I will make $100.
Hudson Baldwin: I want to be an Army man. I will make $200.
Emery Averett: I want to be a doctor. I will make lots of dollars.
Zendaya Edwards: I want to be a firefighter. I will make $9.
Caden Evans: I want to be a police. I will make $20.
Joshua Johnson: I want to be Army. I will make $100,000.
Abigail Lord: I want to be a ballerina. I will make $6.
Magdalena Mateo: I want to be a policeman. I will make $100.
Za’Kyhvion McCray: I want to be a firefighter. I will make $14.
Roen McCulley: I want to be a soldier. I will make $1,200.
Jalix Moore: I want to be Army. I will make $300.
Kirra Quinn: I want to be a teacher. I will make $100.
John Mario Romanello: I want to be a police. I will make $20.
Sir’Nhya Townsend: I want to be a ballerina. I will make $10.
Jordan Turner: I want to be a football player. I will make a $13.
Cierra Tyson: I want to be a doctor. I will make $21.
The responses from Mrs. Newell’s kindergarten class at Enterprise Early Education Center are below.
Mason Oliver: I want to be an Army man. I will make $60.
Matthew Hoskins: I want to be in the Airforce. I will make $80 a day.
Noah Erwin: I want to work at Walmart. I will make $90.
Jacob Hines: I want to be a missionary. I will make $1,000.99.
Phyllis Hatcher: I want to be a chef. I will make $199.
Audrey Carter: I want to be a doctor. I will make $100.
Brayden Kilpatrick: I want to work at Santa Fe. I will make $10,000.
Zane Robbins: I want to be a county jail police officer. I will make $80 billion.
Bennett Mitchell: I want to be a pizza man. I will make a Jillion a Million.
Hunter Clements: I want to be a firefighter. I will make $1,000.
Nevaeh Wadsworth: I want to be a doctor. I will make $120 million thousand.
Reniyah McCalip: I want to be a teacher. I will make $190,000.
Jojo Bell: I want to be a teacher. I will make $105.
Ayla Stark: I want to be a ballerina. I will make $1,010.
Hayden Pickup: I want to be a policewoman. I will make $100.
Trenton Window: I want to be a firefighter. I will make $497.
Braylin Clark: I want to be a police officer. I will make $18.
The responses from Mrs. Whigham’s kindergarten class at Enterprise Early Education Center are below.
Jerail Briggs: I want to be Mrs. Whigham. I will make 15 monies.
Tyrelle Caldwell: I want to be a fireman. I will make $8.
Elisiana Colon-Hayes: I want to be a veterinarian. I will make $100,000.
Jason Cunningham: I want to be a marine biologist. I will make $100.
Hudson Ellis: I want to be a toy maker. I will make $50.00.
Parker Flowers: I want to be a firefighter. I will make $12 billion.
Samuel Harris: I want to be a rodeo bull rider. I will make $50,000.
Mateo Herrera: I want to be an astronaut and a policeman. I will make $2,008.
Anna Jones: I want to be an acrobat. I will work at the circus and do stunts on ropes. Also, I’ll get cotton candy and popcorn. I will make $99.
Braylon Martin: I want to be an author and illustrator. I will make $60 million.
Emma Mitchell: I want to be a vet. I will make $100.
Princeton Oliver: I want to be firefighter. I will make $13.
Adriana Roblero: I want to be a vet. I will make $50 dollars a day.
Cristina Romero: I want to be a teacher. I will make $1,000.
Nevaeh Scott: I want to be a dancer and teacher. I will make $100,000.
Ryleigh Thorpe: I want to be a vet. I will make $100,000.
Autumn Turner: I want to be a unicorn scientist. I will make $1,009 each year.
Landon Vargas: I want to be a police. I will make $20/HR.
Tripp Wheeler: I want to be a football player for the Patriots. I will make $26 million.
The responses from Mr. Whittaker’s kindergarten class at Enterprise Early Education Center are below.
Jonny Adaway: I want to be Air Force. I will make $100.
Syncere McNeal: I want to be a firefighter. I will make $900.
Grace Wallace: I want to be a firefighter. I will make $20.
Gabi Braden: I want to be a veterinarian. I will make $2 million and some change.
Lucas Harrison: I want to be pilot. I will make $100.
Kinsley Wise. I want to be a dancer.
Inir Deramus: I want to be a chef. I will make $100.
Conner Andrus: I want to be a policeman. I will make a thousand money every year.
Alli Gagnon: I want to be a doctor. I will make a million bucks.
Emma Long: I want to be scientist. I will make $3,000.
Jaliyah Leverette: I want to be a nurse. I will make $100,000.
Jayden Ortiz: I want to be a policeman. I will make $100.
Xavier Ortiz: I want to be a racecar driver.
Aamyra Laurenzana: I want to be a doctor. I will make $23,000.
Madison Demeritt: I want to be a pediatrician. I will make $150,000 a week.
The responses from Mrs. Johnson’s kindergarten class at Enterprise Early Education Center are below.
Weston Chancey: I want to be a firefighter. I will make $2,050 per week.
Brycen Ellegood: I want to be a police officer. I will make $100 per day.
Endia Wade: I want to be a teacher. I will make $1,000 in 4 years.
Isabella Arana: I want to be a ballerina teacher. I will make $100,000.
Ruth Marshall: I want to be an astronaut. I will make $100 per year.
Cody Howell: I want to be a restaurant helper. I will make $65.
Cash Stephens: I want to be a ninja like Mr. Renshi Darby (Cash’s karate instructor). I will make $10,000.
Shriya Desai: I want to be a nurse. I will make $100.
Jameson Buckley: I want to be an ambulance driver. I will make $1,000.
Gunner Farr: I want to be a dog walker. I will make $100 in quarters.
The responses from Ms. Richard’s class at Enterprise Early Education Center are below.
Allie Hines: I want to be a ballet teacher. I will make $10.00.
Kaelynn Hines: I want to be a teacher. I will make $1,000.
Deklan Hunter: I want to be a police officer. I will make $100.
Joelianyz Vega: I want to be a dancer. I will make $100.
Harrison Fluker: I want to be a policeman. I will make $100.
Charley Tice: I want to be a veterinarian. I will make $100,000.
Hayden Creel: I want to be a policeman.
Kimber Morris: I want to be a veterinarian. I will make $100,000.
Chaniyah Bullard: I want to be a teacher. I will make 200 million.
Caeli Hall: I want to be a teacher. I will make $10,000 and $106.
Dash Highers: I want to be a YouTuber. I will make $10,000.
Carter Prugh: I want to be an artist. I will make maybe $50.
Jakob Andrews: I want to be a builder like I am on Minecraft. I will make $2,026.
The responses from Mrs. Nagy’s class at Enterprise Early Education Center are below.
Colson Salter: I want to be a zoo keeper. I will make $100.
Penelope Hernandez: I want to be a police officer. I will make $1,000 a week.
Emmy Poss: I want to be an author and illustrator that writes mystery books for grownups. I will make thirty hundred.
Jake Goodwin: I want to be a paleontologist. I will make $500.
Ashlynn Templeton: I want to be a ballet teacher. I will make $30,000 a year.
Grady Henderson: I want to be a police officer. I will make $2 million.
Kash Dunlap: I want to be a teacher and basketball coach. I will make $100,000.
Anthony Owens: I want to be an engineer. I will make $155,000.
Rhett Segall: I want to be a math teacher. I will make $16 per day.
Liam Cayson: I want to be a teacher. I will make twenty hundred dollars.
Annabelle Chandler: I want to be a scientist. I will make $100.
Collin Hayward: I want to be a paleontologist. I will make $700 million.
Sucelia Coc Ac: I want to be a chicken plant worker. I will make $1.
The responses from Mrs. Morgan’s class at Enterprise Early Education Center are below.
Alma Cana Calixton: I want to be a doctor. I will make $500 a week.
Claire Dawson: I want to be an adventurer. I will make $100 per year.
Nathan Dickey: I want to be a builder and scientist. I will make $16.25.
MacKenzie Dutcher: I want to be a bridge builder. I will make thousands.
Kyree Jordan: I want to be a polit. I will make 100K per year.
Johanna Knight: I want to be a doctor, police, hair stylist, and chef. I will make $1,000.
Rosalie Lawrimore: I want to be a doctor. I will make over $100.
Juleigh Rodgers: I want to be a teacher. I will make 50 whole dollars.
Lucian Shultz: I want to be a teacher. I will make $1,000 a month.
Sara Kate Taylor: I want to be a teacher. I will make $1 million.
Ja’Ceon Thigpen: I want to be a basketball player. I will make 50 hundred thousand.
Jack Weber: I want to be a farmer. I will make $10 million.
The responses from Mrs. Phillips class at Enterprise Early Education Center are below.
Reid Reynolds: I want to be the Army. They make money? I guess I will make 80.
Avery Zimmerman: I want to be an ice skater/ballerina. I will make $100.
Brailey Williams: I want to be a police officer to help people. I will make $11,000 a year.
Liam Barnhill: I want to be the president so I can do a lot of work on our country. I will make 18 cents.
Katie Daniels: I want to be a nurse. I will make $100,079.
Calista Castaneda: I want to be a hairstylist. I will make infinity money.
Grayson Whitlock: I want to be a boat person (captain). I will make $13,000.
Hollister Hooper: I want to be a working man landscaping, like my dad. I will make $5,000 a month.
Isaiah Fluellen: I want to be in the Army. I will make 468 million.
Keira Mitchell: I want to be a singer. I will make $6,000.
Celia Cuc Quim: I want to be a teacher. I will make $5.
Bentley Wilson: I want to be an Army guy. I will make like $100.
Amari Frazier: I want to be a police officer. I will make $5,000 a week.
Olin Eddy: I want to be a zoologist. I will make $10,000.
Lincoln Sellers: I want to be a police officer. I will make $1.
The responses from Ms. Harmon’s class at Enterprise Early Education Center are below.
Hannah Beyer: I want to be a vet. I will make $15.
Jermiah Briggs: I want to be a policeman. I will make a lot of money.
Miles Downing: I want to be a paleontologist. I think I will make a ton... at least $1,000.
Kevin Francisco: I want to work with the chickens. I will make $13.
Jaxson Galindez: I want to be a firefighter. I will make $1,000 because I’m gonna tell them to pay me $10 to help.
Gael Gallardo: I want to be a soldier. I will make $45.
Rajanai Henderson: I want to be a fireman. I don’t know how much I will make.
Emma Hewitt: I want to be a chef. I will make $500 a day.
Windsor Hodges: I want to be a vet. I will make $1.
Austin Kearney: I want to be a basketball star. I want to make $1,000.
Jenna Lee: I want to be a BTS member, but girls are GTS. I will make $10,000,000.
Kaiden Maugans: I want to be a film/video director. I will make $1,000,000.
Ashlynn McKenzie: I want to be an animal doctor because I want to help animals, but no snakes allowed. I will make $10.
Aylin Pantaleon: I want to be a policeman. I want to make $1,000,000.
Jofnielyz Rosario: I want to be a mom. I will make a lot.
Juan Ruiz: I want to be a fire fighter. I will make $1,000,000.
Quinton Williams: I want to be a fire fighter. I don’t know how much I will make.
The responses from Ms. Bryan’s class at Enterprise Early Education Center are below.
Harper Galimore: I want to be a gymnast. I will make $100,000.
Brooks Hart: I want to be a major league baseball player for the Braves. I will make $17 million.
Gabbi Love: I want to be a ballerina. I will make a lot of money.
Alice Townsend: I want to be a veterinarian. I will make $5 million.
John Thomas Martin: I want to do everything my daddy does! I will make $155.
Kayleigh Frederick: I want to be a veterinarian. I will make a gazillion dollars.
Wyatt Morris: I want to be a wolf. I will make $100 an hour.
Landon Brunson: I want to be a builder. I will make 20 hundred.
Greyson Skaggs: I want to be a policeman and save the world. I will make $90,000.
Scout Tillis: I want to be a science teacher. I will make $25.
Weston Bassett: I don’t know what I want to be, but I will make $18,000.
Elder Caal-Tox: I want to be a farmer. I will make $500.
The responses from Ms. Goodson’s class at Enterprise Early Education Center are below.
Averie Graham: I want to be a doctor. I will make $1,000.
Syncere Harris: I want to be a scientist. I will make $1,269.00.
Harrison Burkett: I want to be a ninja. I will make $100.
John Sawyer Phillips: I want to be a quail hunting scout. I will make $4,018.
Lilly Anderson: I want to be a police officer. I will make $275,000.
Brooks Thrash: I want to be an astronaut. I will make $100 million.
Weston Wyrosdick: I want to be a police officer. I will make a drillion dollars.
Lucas Willoughby: I want to be an animal doctor. I will make enough money to have a big farm of animals.
The responses from Ms. Simmons class at Enterprise Early Education Center are below.
KJ McCray: I want to be a firefighter. I will make thousands of dollars.
Justus Judah: I want to be a worship leader. I will make 1 hundred and 17 billion.
Anika Lund: I want to be a teacher. I will make $237.00.
Cameron Roca: I want to be a McDonald’s helper. I will make 610 million.
Marleny Pablo-Pedro: I want to be a doctor. I will make 100 billions.
Kandence Wright: I want to be a flight attendant. I will make $20,000 a year.
Emme Milliner: I want to be a small animal vet. I will make 101,000.
Matthew Hamner: I want to be a helicopter mechanic. I will make $10,000.
Brynlee Thiel: I want to be a waitress. I will make $10,000.
Angelina Tomas: I want to be a firefighter. I will make $20 a day.
The responses from Mrs. Gunn’s class at Enterprise Early Education Center are below.
Aubrey Brooks: I want to own an art studio. I will make 10,000 million.
Bentley Creel: I want to be a tow truck driver. I will make $17 an hour.
Ariana Floreno: I want to be a gymnast. I will make 100 cents.
David Hutcherson: I want to be a soldier. I will make $1,000 a year.
Jack Kettunen: I want to be a cat, dog, and human dentist. I will make $100.
Mira LaValley: I want to be a princess. I will make $1.
Gabe Magnuson: I want to be a baker. I will make $10.
Payton Medina: I want to be a police officer. I will make 100 bucks.
Buddy Nichols: I’m gonna be a mechanic and get money so I can buy a generator so the fridge can stay on if the power goes out.
Chloe Rickaby: I want to be a teacher. I will make $1,200.
Henry Salmon: I want to be a fireman. I will make $100.
Romello Webster: I want to be a chef. I will make $100,000.
Troy Wilks: I want to be a farmer. I will make $1,000.
Hillcrest Elementary School
The responses from Mrs. Krafft’s kindergarten class at Hillcrest Elementary School are below.
Oliver Brooks: I want to be an Army guy. I think I will make $200 every month.
Fiona Duke: I want to be a detective to find stuff. I think I will make 55 cents every week.
Teagan Robertson: I want to be a nurse. I think that I will make $100 every month.
Paysen Hanshaw: I want to be a teacher. I think that I will make $189.99 every year.
James Gunter: I want to be a cowboy. I think that I will make $7 every month.
Lila Cutts: I want to be a weather reporter. I think that I will make $10 each year.
Evelyn Burchell: I want to be a vet and a farmer. I think that I will make $10,000 and 10,000 quarters every day because I’m gonna help ALL the animals.
Gavin Williams: I want to be a firefighter. I think that I will make $1,000 every year.
Damonte Marshall: I want to be a policeman. I think that I will make $100 every day.
Parker Glanton: I want to be a singer and I will make lots of money.
Andrew Pirkle: I want to see Evelyn every day because she is my best friend.
The responses from Ms. Bower’s kindergarten class at Hillcrest Elementary School are below.
David Bowers: I want to be a soldier like my dad. I will make $10,000, I think. Is that a lot?
Andrew Cann: I want to be alpha force (Air Force). I will make $1,000,000.
Kynsley Marshall: I want to be a singer. I will make $80,000.
Brooks Pirkle: I want to be a chicken farmer. I will make $100 cash.
Emma Leitsch: I want to be a professional YouTuber. I will make $10,000 a year.
Walt Stuart: I want to be a train engineer. I will make $10,300.
Hannah Padgett: I want to be an art teacher. I will make a lot, I guess.
Winter McParlin: I want to be a veterinarian. I will make probably one hundred thousand and two.
Kane Ferriera: I want to be a police officer. I will make probably 126… I’m gonna buy us a house!
Liam Allen: I want to be a police officer. I will make $300.
Kage Stiffler: I want to be an Army guy. I will make hundred, hundreds, hundreds of dollars.
Landon Roth: I want to be a paleontologist. I will make more than $100.
Terrion Tellis: I want to be a lawyer. I will make $50,000. That’s A LOT, too!
Jeremiah Bailey: I want to be a soldier. I will make $50,000.
Aubbrie Spivey: I want to be a cowgirl. I will make A LOT.
Holly Hill Elementary School
The responses from Mrs. Killingsworth’s kindergarten class at Holly Hill Elementary School are below.
Noah Aronack: I want to be a firefighter. I will make not much.
Lillie Bradley: I want to be a vet. I will make $35,000.
Scarlett Elliott: I want to be a PE coach. I will make $10,000 a day.
Ella Kate Hart: I want to be a veterinarian. I will make $100.
Owen Holtun: I want to be a Pokémon trainer. I will make 100%.
Addison Lang: I want to be a teacher. I will make $130.
Steffan Liu: I want to be a doctor. I will make $6.
Teagan Massey: I want to be a doctor. I will make “like $20! Well may $2, I just want $2 for being a doctor!”
Addison Newkumet: I want to be a hair cutter. I will make $10.
Jadiel Ojeda: I want to be a park ranger. I will make $99.
Jena Pearson: I want to be a vet to help all the animals with fleas, coughs, and sneezes. I will make $100.
Nolan Peeples: I want to be a soccer player, maybe, probably not. I will make $0 because I’m not going to work.
Mary Hannah Pipkin: I want to be a photographer. I will make $80.
Whit Pipkin: I want to be a famous wrestler. I will make $1,000.
Lilliana Ryals: I want to be a veterinarian who owns an ice cream shop. I will make $100 billion.
Greyson Wile-Kehne: I want to be a coal miner. I will make $100.
Ezra Wyman: I want to be a soldier who drives tanks. I will make $1,000 a week.
Pinedale Elementary School
The responses from Ms. Snell’s kindergarten class at Pinedale Elementary School are below.
Brantley Archie: I want to be a firefighter. I will make a trillion.
Reagan Blasie: I want to be a vet. I will make a thousand.
Joshua Bowman: I want to be a police officer. I will make $100.
Kannon Cole: I want to be a firefighter. I will make 10 thousand.
Tykerra Edwards Pouncy: I want to be a teacher. I will make a thousand.
Alivia Ezzell: I want to be a teacher. I will make $1,000.
Corbyn Mercer: I wanted to be a farmer. I will make $17.
Kasim Miller: I want to be a police officer. I will make $10.
Sadie Munger: I want to be a mermaid. I will make $1.
Ella Hodge: I want to be a teacher. I will make $10.
Aiden Martin: I want to me a police officer. I will make a thousand.
Evan Martin: I want to be a construction worker. I’ll be rich.
Drake Reeves: I want to be a builder. I will make $40,000.
River Sconyers: I want to be a police. I will make a hundred and million.
Olivia Strickland: I want to be a vet. I will make $2,000.
Emmanuel Townes: I want to be a police. I will make a thousand million dollars.
Steven Wonacott: I want to be a toy shop person. I will make thousands of thousands of dollars.
Rucker Boulevard Elementary School
The responses from Ms. Smith’s kindergarten class at Rucker Boulevard Elementary School are below.
Michael Dukes: I want to be a police officer. I will make $100 a year.
Caleb Dunlap: I want to be a gas station guy. I will make $2 million a year.
Zyeir Frazier: I want to be a musical person. I will make $1,500 each day.
Hope Haaren: I want to be a nurse. I will make $20 a day.
{strong}Ryan Kirkland{/strong}: I want to build houses. I will make $100 a day.
{strong}Judah Luckey{/strong}: I want to be Spiderman. I will make $1,000 a day.
{strong}Ava Narbon{/strong}: I want to work at JC Penny. I will make $100 a day.
{strong}Irais Ramirez{/strong}: I want to be a doctor. I will make $1 million a week.
{strong}Elana Robinson{/strong}: I want to be a doctor. I will make $15 a day.
{strong}Davon Thomas{/strong}: I want to be a police. I will make a lot.
{strong}Keh ‘Mariah Wade{/strong}: I want to be a parent. I will make a lot.
{strong}Abel Westrick{/strong}: I want to be a police officer. I will make $100 a year.
{strong}Wiregrass Christian Academy{/strong}
The responses from {strong}Ms. Cox’s{/strong} kindergarten class at {strong}Wiregrass Christian Academy{/strong} are below.
{strong}Maeli Usery{/strong}: I want to be a teacher. I will make $10.
{strong}Jaycie Hart{/strong}: I want to be a scientist. I will make $150.
{strong}Bella Steverson{/strong}: I want to be a vet. I will make $10.
{strong}Elliott Williams{/strong}: I want to be a rock star. I will make $5.
{strong}Harper Klich{/strong}: I want to be a farmer. I will make $63.
{strong}Ally Petik{/strong}: I want to be a vet. I will make 35 cents.
{strong}Carson Thorn{/strong}: I want to be a fire fighter. I will make $100.
{strong}London Johnson{/strong}: I want to be a vet. I will make $100.
{strong}Cheyenne Grice{/strong}: I want to be a zoo keeper. I will make $6.
{strong}Sofia Sidanycz{/strong}: I want to be a doctor. I will make $10.
{strong}Tillman Kirschbaum{/strong}: I want to be a doctor. I will make $20.
{strong}Silax Axtell{/strong}: I want to be a scientist. I will make $6.
The responses from {strong}Ms. Bigham’s{/strong} class at Wiregrass Christian Academy are below:
{strong}Caroline Fotopoulos{/strong}: I want to be a police officer. I will make one billion dollars.
{strong}Liam Boykin{/strong}: I want to be a superhero. I will make $100.
{strong}Jisoo Ko{/strong}: I want to be a butterfly scientist. I will make $10,000.
{strong}Triston Simmer{/strong}: I want to be a fire fighter. I will make $1,000.
{strong}Avi Patel{/strong}: I want to be a fire fighter. I will make $1,000.
{strong}Oliver Danielson{/strong}: I want to be a police officer. I will make $1 million.
{strong}Hayden Jones{/strong}: I want to be a ballerina and a scientist. I will make $10.
{strong}Reese Turner{/strong}: I want to be a vet. I will make $1 billion.
{strong}Jaehwa Leed{/strong}: I want to be a police officer. I will make $10,000.
{strong}Edward Williams{/strong}: I want to be a pilot. I will make $25.
{strong}London Law{/strong}: I want to be a teacher. I will make $1.
