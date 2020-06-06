Ali Wiggins of Enterprise High School, daughter of former volleyball coach Janie Wiggins, was one of eight district winners of the $1,000 Coaches’ Children Scholarship by the Scholarship Committee of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association announced last week.
The scholarships, presented for the 13th year, are being awarded to college-bound students who parents are active members of the AHSADCA.
