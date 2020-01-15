Enterprise dominated in the fourth quarter and flipped the script against Jeff Davis, pulling away to a 57-45 victory Tuesday night and avenging a five-point loss to the Volunteers in Montgomery last week.
Dallas Howell hit a 3-pointer from the left baseball that put the Wildcats (13-9, 1-2 area) up 31-26 with 4:35 left in the third quarter. Jeff Davis then went on an 8-0 run to go ahead 33-31 on Rongie Gordon’s three-point play at the 2:47 mark.
Josh McCray hit a 3-pointer that put the Cats back on top. Howell hit a another baseline jumper in the final seconds of the period that tied the game at 36-all going into the fourth.
“We kept our poise,” Enterprise coach Rhett Harrelson said after the victory. “They went on a little run and got up on us. We didn’t panic. We stayed the course, stayed to the game plan. And we battled. The 50-50 ball count, I don’t know what it was, but we won it, especially in the second half. We dominated those balls. We were the first ones on the floor.
“We let our defense and our talk and our communication, we let our energy came from the defensive end and that was the difference.”
In fact, Enterprise shut out the Vols for the first three and a half minutes of the fourth quarter and scored nine straight points to take command.
Jared Smith started the key sequence with a floater on the baseline after a nice pass from Howell to put the Cats up 38-36. Howell, who led Enterprise with 16 points, then drained a 3 from the right wing. A Jeff Davis turnover against the press produced a transition layup by Quentin Hayes, then another turnover gave Hayes another easy basket after a fine pass from Simonique Harper. It was 45-36 and Jeff Davis took a timeout.
The Vols (10-11) got no closer than six points in the final 4:30. Enterprise outscored the visitors 21-9 in the fourth quarter.
“Always happy when we can close that thing out like that,” Harrelson said. “Just proud for us. We know we can play at a high level. It’s just a matter of coming out and doing it every night.”
In addition to Howell’s 16, McCray added 15 points and Hayes scored 14. Smith scored eight points.
“Jared hit the floater when it was really tight,” Harrelson said. “We went to our press and got a couple turnovers in a row and some quick baskets. Just a total team effort. Everybody came in, contributed, played well.”
Harrelson agreed it may have been his team’s best passing performance of the season.
“I thought in the first half we settled for some jumpers against that zone they were in, but once we started moving the ball and driving it, we were finding guys under the basket and taking it at them.”
Gordon led Jeff Davis with 15 points, but was shut out in the fourth quarter. Jordan Wesley added 12 points for the Vols.
Enterprise goes on the road Friday night at Prattville for another area game.
In addition to the varsity boys, the varsity girls and JV boys both lost at JD last week and both earned home victories Tuesday night as Enterprise got the sweep.
Varsity girls
Enterprise 43,Jeff Davis 21Alehzia McClain scored 23 points — including 13 of Enterprise’s 15 in the first quarter — to lead the Wildcats.
Enterprise led 9-0 early and 21-2 with 5:30 left in the second quarter. The Cats led 15-2 after the first, 24-8 at halftime and took a 37-13 lead into the fourth. Jadyn Williams added eight points and Alayna Dean scored six in the victory.
JV boys
Enterprise 46,Jeff Davis 32Jordan Hines scored a game-high 14 points and the Wildcats made a halftime lead stand up against the Vols.
Keandre Harmon scored 12 points and Christian Webster added nine for JD.
