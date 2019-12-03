Quentin Hayes hit a leaner in the lane and his foul shot completed a three-point play with 9.1 seconds remaining that lifted Enterprise over visiting Carroll 60-58 in a varsity boys basketball game Monday night.
The Wildcats (4-3) showed better composure and resiliency as momentum swung back and forth throughout a tight fourth quarter.
“We just had guys step up and make hustle effort plays,” coach Rhett Harrelson said. “Josh McCray got a couple loose balls in the back court. I think Somonique Harper played a great game. Really and truly, a lot of different guys stepped up. I thought Jordan Hines got his hands on some loose balls.”
The Wildcats had a number of second-chance points despite giving up a lot of size to the Eagles, who played just as hard as the Wildcats did.
“I think we showed a lot of heart,” Harrelson said. “In these types of games, somebody’s got to be on the losing end. Credit them. They force a lot of turnovers. They’ve got length in that zone. But again, we found a way to get it done. I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.”
Carroll jumped to a 16-11 lead after the first quarter. Enterprise had a nice start to the second quarter and tied the game 16-all on Dominic York’s 3-pointer, then went ahead on Harper’s 3 at 19-16 with four minutes left in the first half.
The Eagles opened a four-point lead with 1:35 left in the half, but Harper hit a 3 and then scored off a nice pass from McCray that sent the Wildcats into halftime with a 26-25 lead.
Still, Harrelson knew Enterprise’s shot selection had to improve.
“We’ve got guys that are good shooters — and we just didn’t hit them,” the coach said. “We were 3-of-16 in the first half from 3. A lot of that is we were taking bad shots. Then we started moving the ball around, driving and kicking and penetrating that zone.
“Once you get a paint touch in there and then kick it out, that’s the good shot that we want. We were able to get some of those in the second half.”
The Wildcats went on a 13-2 run early in the third quarter and opened a 39-29 lead — their largest of the game. Carroll cut it to five before Harper tipped in Jalen Cunningham’s missed shot. Cunningham got a steal on the other end and McCray punctuated it with a breakaway dunk that gave Enterprise a 43-34 lead.
Carroll closed out the quarter on an 8-2 run and Enterprise led 45-42 going to the fourth quarter.
There were six lead changes in the final eight minutes. Neither team gave an inch.
Carroll took a four-point lead on Bryson Dawkins’ 3-pointer. Harper answered with a 3 of his own for Enterprise and it was a one-point game with under three minutes left.
Hines scored after a key offensive rebound by McCray to put the Wildcats on top 52-51. Hayes added to the lead with a tip-in with 2:19 left.
Carroll’s Dawkins made a basket but missed a would-be tying free throw with 1:38 on the clock.
Harper then drained a long 3 to make it 57-53 with 1:16 remaining.
Elijah Terry hit one of two free throws that brought Carroll within 57-54, then Dawkins drove down the lane after an Enterprise turnover to make it 57-56 Enterprise lead with 37 seconds left.
The Cats missed a free throw and Dawkins made two on the other end that gave the Eagles a 58-57 lead with 19.2 on the clock.
Harrelson took a timeout at the 15.4 mark. That set up Hayes’ go-ahead three-point play with 9.1 seconds left.
Carroll’s Katorrian Wiggins missed a shot and York grabbed the rebound to secure the victory for the Wildcats.
Harper scored a career-high 20 points for Enterprise. Damarion Holt and Hayes both added nine points, McCray had seven and York finished with six points. Carroll’s Terry had 20 points to pace the Eagles. Dawkins added 16.
Enterprise played at Barbour County on Tuesday night. The Wildcats return home Friday and will face Eufaula.
Carroll JV boys 56, Enterprise 32A very balanced Eagles attack took control in the second quarter and eventually pulled away in the second half.
Jamarrion Belcher led the Eagles with 11 points. Steven McIntosh and Daquan Ferebee added 10 points each, Johnny Coleman scored nine and Jordan Killings had eight points.
Mykel Johnson led Enterprise with 12 points. The Wildcats led 8-7 after the first quarter, but Carroll took a 24-15 halftime lead and was up 42-27 after three quarters.
