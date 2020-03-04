On a night that honored two Enterprise High legends, the baseball team provided a game that few will forget.
The Wildcats (7-3) rallied to tie the game with two runs in the 12th inning and won it with two more in the 13th to edge Andalusia 5-4 on a night that two jersey numbers — David Hussey’s No. 9 and Mikey Tompkins’ No. 19 — were retired.
“Not your typical Tuesday night,” Enterprise coach Matt Whitton said Wednesday morning after the marathon ended around 10:15 p.m. “I thought we were going to be there all night.”
With two outs in the bottom of the 13th, Logan McCarthy reached on a fly ball to left-center that was misplayed, which allowed Payton Easterling to score from first base with the winning run.
With the Wildcats trailing 4-3, Colin Marsh led off the inning with a single, moved to second on Dylan Dalrymple’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Easterling’s single to left that tied the game.
“That was an all-out war last night,” Whitton said. “I think the kids enjoyed it, the coaches enjoyed it, the fans enjoyed it. That’s probably one of the top three games I’ve ever been a part — playing or coaching — just the way it played out.”
It was a pitcher’s duel through 11 innings. Andalusia starter Jacob Cravey, a Samford signee, took a one-hitter into the bottom of the sixth of a scoreless game. Connor Couch drew a lead-off walk and moved to second on Parker Sessions’ sacrifice bunt. After a strikeout, Colin Marsh drew a walk and Dalrymple followed with a run-scoring single to left that drove in Couch. Another walk loaded the bases, but Cravey kept it a 1-0 game by getting a fielder’s choice to end the inning.
Cravey allowed two hits, walked three and struck out 11 Wildcats in six innings.
“He was really good,” Whitton said. “There were four or five scouts watching him throw last night. He has three pitches and kept them all down in the strike zone.”
Enterprise starter Drew Williams was just as good in his first start of the season. The senior gave up just one hit in six innings, walked four and struck out 12.
“We didn’t throw him in Mississippi for this reason. We chose to hold Drew because we felt Andalusia would be a good ball club,” Whitton said. “We wanted to see him throw against a quality opponent. We knew he could pitch. He can be an X-factor for us.”
The Bulldogs tied the game in top of the seventh with a run off reliever Cole Hooper. Joseph Turner’s pop fly landed just fair down the right-field line and went for a lead-off double. A bunt moved him to third and he scored on Caleb Blackston’s single that tied the game 1-all.
That forced extra innings. Andalusia scored twice in the 12th. Cravey’s infield single plated Chip Morgan, who had reached on a walk and moved to second and third on passed balls. Cravey later scored on a passed ball and Enterprise trailed 3-1.
With one out, the Wildcats loaded the bases with an error, a walk and a single. Offensive interference was called for the second out, but Enterprise tied the game when Couch reached on an error that brought home two runs.
“They didn’t quit, man, they came right back on us,” Whitton said.
Andalusia scored on a passed ball with two outs.
That set up Enterprise’s winning rally in the bottom of the 13th. The Wildcats have won five games in a row and four of those have come in their final at bat.
“Credit to our guys, man, they fight,” Whitton said. “Even when it looked like we were down and out in the 12th. It was 3-2 with a guy on second and two outs, and we find a way to extend the game. The resilience they’ve shown over the last week.”
Jackson Lessman, Easterling, Dalrymple, Marsh and Sessions each had two hits for Enterprise. Couch had a double.
The coach also credited his pitchers — Williams, Hooper, Logan Fleming and Dalrymple, who earned the win.
“We used four different guys and every one of them pounded the strike zone and kept the score where it was and gave us a chance to win it late,” Whitton said.
“I thought we did a lot of really good things. The only thing I was upset about was we put ourselves in too many good situations not to end the game sooner. Had a chance to win in the 10th, 11th and 12th and didn’t do it. We’ve got to keep plugging and finding ways to win.”
The jersey retirements were well deserved, the coach said.
“David Hussey played here in the 1990s,” Whitton said. “He was kind of the guy everybody wanted to be around. He passed away in a car wreck. He’s kind of the staple of what being an Enterprise Wildcat is — always upbeat, great personality, good teammate and a genuinely good person. He deserved that.
“And Mikey Tompkins, was a teammate of mind in 2007. He passed away in the tornado. He’s another guy that was just the epitome of a Wildcat and what we want our guys to be. He tried out three years in a row before he ever made the team. Finally made the team his senior year and was going to be an outfield and base runner for us.
“The thing that sticks out to me with him is he didn’t make it, he didn’t make it, he didn’t make it again — and he kept getting better, kept getting better, kept getting better and he finally made his way on the team. To me, that shows what type of character he had. He never let adversity get in his way, he kept working to get better and an reach the goal he wanted — to make that team. We felt it was the right thing to do to honor him, as well.”
