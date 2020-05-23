OXFORD, Mississippi — Kendall Grace Wilkerson of Elba was recently named to the University of Mississippi’s Spring 2020 Honor Roll lists.
Wilkerson was named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
“Our Chancellor’s Honor Roll students set the bar for academic excellence at the University of Mississippi, and I congratulate them on their outstanding achievement,” said Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce. “Their success is the result of an incredible amount of hard work and dedication and truly showcases their commitment to the pursuit of academic and personal greatness.”
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
