The Enterprise Lions Club recently welcomed Katherine Williams and Sarah Rodgers who spoke about PAL (Parents of Addicted Loved Ones).
PAL is a national organization that was founded in 2006 in Phoenix, Arizona, by Michael Speakman. The group offers “support for parents of loved ones who struggle with addiction.” While the programs focus on helping parents, other family members of addicts are welcome to attend. PAL offers support to family members of addicts, but not to the addicts themselves.
Studies reveal that 19.7 million people struggle with addiction. When family members are factored in, the number soars to 39.4 million individuals who are battling the effects of substance abuse in one way or another. PAL functions as a peer-led group.
Katherine and Sarah are grandmother and granddaughter, and are the only such team facilitating PAL meetings in the U.S. Both have been trained and are certified to lead the sessions, which are held weekly at the Bethany Baptist Church on County Road 553 in New Brockton. The meetings are held on Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m., and include a lesson that runs 20-40 minutes.
Topics covered include the addiction cycle, traits and behaviors of addicts, the role of the family, emotional detachment, and enabling behaviors, among others. Everything discussed by the participants is completely private and confidential. There is no cost to participants to attend the meetings. For more information on the organization, visit wwww.palgroup.org
The Enterprise Lions Club meets weekly on Wednesday at noon at PoFolks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.