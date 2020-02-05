ANDALUSIA -- Elba High School (EHS) students John Wilson and Andrea Jimenez were selected as PowerSouth’s 2020 Youth Tour winner and runner-up, respectively. Michaela Moseley was selected as alternate.
The winners were chosen based on their performance on a written essay, a written test and an interview competition.
Wilson and Jimenez, on March 10-12, will join hundreds of other Youth Tour representatives from across Alabama in Montgomery to learn more about government, the legislative process and the rural electrification program.
As the EHS Youth Tour winner, Wilson will receive an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., in June to participate in the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s (NRECA) Youth Tour with more than 1,500 students from all across America to watch history come alive in the nation’s capital as they explore museums, memorials and monuments. He will also have the opportunity to meet with members of Congress and become part of a group that has more than 50,000 alumni in every walk of life including U.S. Senators and CEOs.
The Electric Cooperative Youth Tour has brought high school students to Washington, D.C., every June since the late 1950s, and more than 50,000 students from across America have participated in this unique program.
PowerSouth has participated in the Youth Tour program for more than 30 years, sponsoring students from Andalusia, Elba, Opp and Pike County high schools.
