Wilson sworn in as district judge

New Coffee County District Judge Josh Wilson was sworn in Wednesday. Pictured are (from left) Wilson, his wife, Jill Wilson, and Judge Jeff Kelley. He was appointed district judge by Gov. Kay Ivey last week to fill the vacancy after the resignation of former District Judge Chris Kaminski. Wilson said it was “a very special day” for him and his family and that he was honored to serve as district judge.
