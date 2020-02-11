A Black History Celebration 2020 is being hosted in the Mulberry District Association Building at 2585 Old Curtis Road (Highway 84 West) in Elba on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 4 p.m.
The guest speaker will be the Honorable William Cooper, mayor of Enterprise. National Black History Month theme: African Americans and the Vote.
Music provided by Jamie Boxton, Greater Springfield Baptist Church in New Brockton. A cordial welcome to the citizens of Elba, Opp, Andalusia, Enterprise, Dothan, and Ozark.
