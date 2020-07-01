Wiregrass Forge Blacksmith Club members noted when President Trump had two semi-trucks on the White House lawn he praised the truck drivers for keeping hospitals, grocery stores and other retailers resupplied. We thought that was great for drivers up in the northeast, but what about truck drivers in the Wiregrass?
In the midst of this pandemic, truck drivers don’t have the choice of where they go and who they come in contact with. They just “keep on trucking” to keep this country running. Making steak flippers for them was a way we could show our appreciation.
Since Wiley Sanders Trucking Company has some attention-getting ads on television. We contacted their safety office to see if they would like us to make flippers for their drivers. They said this was a great idea and their drivers would greatly appreciate it. Our regular third Saturday monthly meeting had already been canceled but the idea of a special grilling tool workshop was proposed.
Forge Master Victor Estes approved the workshop with social distancing a priority. Eleven members attended and a total of 68 “steak flippers” were made out of railroad spikes, square stock and 3/8 and 1/2” round rebar. Two forge members arranged with Wiley Sanders safety office to deliver the “steak flippers.”
Fifty flippers of different sizes, both right and left handed, were delivered to Danial Walker, safety officer, with a sign thanking the drivers for their job of keeping the Wiregrass resupplied on May 23.
During the workshop someone said they knew a driver of McLane Trucking that resupplied Wiregrass grocery stores. Forge members agreed to make enough for another 50 grilling tools. Two weeks later, the second batch was finally completed by two forge members and delivered to John Ford, supervisor of drivers with McLand Trucking on June 16. Afterwards one member looked at the other and said, “Mr. Bob, I am steak flippered out!” It was unanimous, no more were going to be made for a long time.
Wiregrass Forge has about 40 members. It is a part of the Alabama Force Council with nine forges statewide. For more information, go to www.alaforge.org.
