Wiregrass United Way bus tour stops in Enterprise

Wiregrass United Way launched campaign season Wednesday afternoon with its 10th annual Campaign Kickoff Bus Tour, which stopped in six counties.
Coffee County was the fourth stop for the tour. Wiregrass United Way volunteers came to Enterprise YMCA and announced the overall campaign goal and the county’s individual goal.
Several were present to welcome Wiregrass United Way, including the Enterprise High School Big Blue Band and cheerleaders, and to hear this year’s fundraising goal.
“We do have an ambitious goal,” said Campaign Chairman Beau Benton. “We’re not just going to meet it, we’re going to beat it. Our goal this year is $2,888,888.88 -- we’re calling that crazy eights.”
When the amount is reached, the Wiregrass Foundation will contribute $400,000.
Benton said Wiregrass United Way loved the welcome they received, and he added that money is the “instrument that we use to impact lives and communities.”
Walter Hill, chief executive officer of Wiregrass United Way, said Coffee County’s individual goal is $440,000, of which $212,719 has already been raised.
Hill also recognized five area organizations for the money they pledged or raised: Christian Mission, $4,714; Coffee County Schools, $4,804; Enterprise State Community College, $2,151; Enterprise City Schools, $22,871; and Medical Center Enterprise, $44,406.
Miss Alabama 2019 Tiara Pennington said she was “honored” and “thrilled” to be in Enterprise and on the tour.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed being on this tour all day long, but I must say what I really enjoy is the difference that you’re all making in your communities and your hometowns,” Pennington said. “Thank you so much for all your contributions and donations.”
The annual tour is sponsored by Wells Fargo, which has supported Wiregrass United Way and Wiregrass Area Food Bank for many years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.