The Wiregrass United Way presented $400,000 to 22 local nonprofit agencies around the Wiregrass last week. Funding for these grants was received from the Wiregrass Foundation after the Wiregrass United Way completed the challenge of reaching their yearly fundraising goal of $2,888,888.88.
Each partner agency was given the opportunity to apply for a special grant from the $400,000 challenge grant. Community volunteers from all six counties served by the Wiregrass United Way reviewed and discussed applications during meetings with the agencies. The United Way volunteers determined which projects would receive funding.
According to Walter Hill, Chief Executive Officer for the Wiregrass United Way, “Nonprofits operate on very tight budgets and often have a long list of needs and desires. Some of the most critical needs that rise to the top of these lists are building improvements, technology upgrades, transportation needs and equipment.”
Hill added, “When these essential needs are not met, organizations with inadequate facilities, vehicles or technology may have to reduce their services.”
The approved grants were:
» Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind — $8,000 for spot vision screener;
» Boy Scouts of America, Alabama-Florida council — $8,500 for council service center external building repairs;
» Boys and Girls Club of Ozark — $2,000 for energy efficient window film;
» Boys and Girls Clubs of the Wiregrass — $3,000 to replace LED sign panels;
» Catholic Social Services — $1,349 for ten free standing shelving units;
» Christian Mission Centers — $30,713 for renovation of the men’s aftercare facility;
» Coffee County Family Services Center — $5,800 for family checkup model curriculum;
» Enterprise School Health Services — $1,167 for three blood pressure devices;
» Enterprise YMCA — $12,000 to plaster and retile the swimming pool;
» Eufaula Day — $5,000 for all in one printers and three file cabinets;
» Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention — $20,000 for updates and repairs including security lights plus trauma therapy and group resources;
» Girls Inc. of Dothan — $13,675 LED light fixtures and heavy duty T Swing with three seats;
» Living Waters Counseling — $20,000 for completion of the adjunct therapy;
» Southeast Alabama Youth Services — $47,000 to remodel five bathrooms at the boys’ home and replace the flooring at the girls’ home;
» SpectraCare Health Systems — $62,000 for a 15 passenger bus and floor replacement at the Webb residential home;
» The Salvation Army Dothan — $10,000 for a 22K Generac generator;
» Vaughn-Blumberg Services — $42,000 for a server, nine computers, Office 365, QuickBooks and new AC unit for the cafeteria;
» Vivian B. Adams School — $31,000 to replace all windows in the main building;
» Wiregrass 2-1-1 — $729 for new computer hardware and software;
» Wiregrass Angel House — $9,375 for insulation for the therapy dog van, repairs to the front porch and new flooring for the entire building;
» Wiregrass Area Food Bank — $18,815 for replacement of their roof;
» Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center — $47,877 for commercial laundry equipment
The Wiregrass United Way has served the Wiregrass area since 1938, currently funding 39 partner agencies serving Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties. Funds raised by Wiregrass United Way are utilized locally in the six-county area. A committee of local volunteers determines how the funds are distributed among the member agencies. For more information, call 792-9661.
