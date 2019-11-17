Ella Hodge
My family and friends.
Ellington Robley
My family, freedom and my house.
Holland Thrash
My family, food and my pets.
Hudson Thornton
My mom and my dad and my dog.
Reagan Minks
I’m thankful for my family, all the gifts that I get and for the school that I go to.
Cheyenne Bowman
I’m thankful for the people that are here today and my family and my pastor.
Ryleigh Marler
I am thankful for my mom and my dad and my brother and my cousins, my friends and our food that we have, and my teachers.
