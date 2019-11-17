Ella Hodge

My family and friends.

Ellington Robley

My family, freedom and my house.

Holland Thrash

My family, food and my pets.

Hudson Thornton

My mom and my dad and my dog.

Reagan Minks

I’m thankful for my family, all the gifts that I get and for the school that I go to.

Cheyenne Bowman

I’m thankful for the people that are here today and my family and my pastor.

Ryleigh Marler

I am thankful for my mom and my dad and my brother and my cousins, my friends and our food that we have, and my teachers.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments