On Saturday, at 10:30 p.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to a shooting near the 100 Block of White Street in Enterprise. Upon arrival, EPD Officers discovered a deceased female victim with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim has been identified as Latosha Genita Jones, 31, of Enterprise.
On Sunday at 2 a.m., EPD Detectives arrested and charged Erica Latoya Alexander, 34, of Enterprise, with Murder. Alexander was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest. This is an active investigation and no further information will be released.
The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) requests that anyone with additional information regarding this crime to contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222, or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
