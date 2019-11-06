Local service organization Women Who Care recently held its first annual Fall Into Fashion Show, which was said to be just a fundraiser.
According to Women Who Care founder Harolyn Benjamin, however, the event was also intended to honor the local women who have served their community in various ways.
“After they finished the fashion show and Kim Hawkins sang a beautiful rendition of Wind Beneath My Wings, the ladies were asked one by one to come up to the front and take a seat,” Benjamin said. “It was at that time they were told what the event was really for — to honor a group of deserving women.”
Each individual was presented with paperweight awards with their names on them. Benjamin said there were looks of shock and tears of joy for the ceremony.
Honorees were Carmencita Perez, Ann Bridgette, Judy Crowley, Angie Boland, Johnna Redding, Jackie Brunson and Schoen Heier Bonura. There were also two additional awards — the Shawn Dunaway (Joy) award, received by Schoen Heier Bonura, and the Sue Neuwien Humanitarian award given to Elaine Redenour.
Committee members are Annamarie Borders, Deveda Johnson, Gloria Jones, Sue Neuwien, Stephanie Boykin, Donna Stephenson, Elaine Redenour, Laurel Atkins, Lisa Bebe.
More than 80 people were in attendance at the show, with food provided by Magnolia Farms Catering. The event was held in the multipurpose room of Enterprise State Community College.
The event was emceed by Bobby Michael, CEO of All In Credit Union, and there was technical help from Java Moody, co-founder of 321 Films.
