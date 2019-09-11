Women Who Care hosting fashion show for April’s Boutique

A local non-profit organization will hold a special fashion show next month.
Women Who Care, currently in its 22nd year of service, is based in Enterprise and has an additional location in Elba at the Elba Church of Christ Fellowship Hall. The outreach organization is geared towards helping people in a variety of areas.
One of the ways in which Women Who Care offers assistance is through April’s Boutique, a branch of the organization that helps women find the clothing they need for job interviews or to find clothing after experiencing hardship or disasters.
On Oct. 24, Women Who Care will present the first ever April’s Boutique Fashion Show & Gala. It will be held at Enterprise State Community College with the theme “Fall Into Fashion.”
The fashion show will use clothing exclusively from April’s Boutique.
This year’s gala will begin with a dinner catered by Hugs & Kisses & Soul Food Dishes. Guests will be seated for dinner and enjoy the fashion show.
Women Who Care founder Harolyn Benjamin said the fashion show will feature “local community leaders” and a few surprises.
“We are very excited to celebrate the accomplishments of April’s Boutique,” Benjamin said. “Several have stopped in the boutique. Not just women seeking employment, but those who evacuated from Michael last year and some referred from other agencies like Red Cross. Women Who Care has helped over 10,000 guests since its inception in 1998.
“We look forward to providing career services to more women within our local community.”
Tickets are $20. They can be purchased by calling 334-390-0649.
