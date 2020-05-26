scholarship photo

Elizabeth Woodham (right) was named winner of the Pilot International Alabama District Pearl Sparks Scholarship for Nursing. She is presented the certificate by Jacque Hawkins, president of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise. The scholarship of $1,600 will be paid to Woodham's nursing program over a two-year period. Woodham is a Elba High School graduate with a grade point average of 3.5. She attended her last two years at Elba High the Elba Career Academy, and after passing a written (receiving an unprecedented 100%) and skills test was awarded the title of Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). While attending Enterprise State Community College, she was accepted into the nursing program for the summer semester at Wallace Community College with online classes beginning May 26. Woodham is putting her CNA certification to good use working at the Elba Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. Sheis the daughter of Michael and Amy Woodham of Elba.

 AMY WOODHAM
